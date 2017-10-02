SALT LAKE CITY — Utah students are urged to help increase awareness of radon by participating in the 2017 National Radon Poster Contest.

Radon is a naturally occurring, invisible and odorless gas that can enter homes through cracks in the basement floor or from well water. According to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, 1 in 3 Utah homes have elevated levels of radon, which has been linked to lung cancer.

The contest is being held in partnership with the DEQ, the Utah Department of Health, the Utah Cancer Action Network and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Children ages 9-18 are eligible to participate. Participants will compete in three categories: grades four through six; grades seven through nine; and grades 10 thought 12.

The entry deadline is Friday, Oct. 20. Poster contest submission forms, topics and rules may be found online at www.radon.utah.gov.

State contest winners will receive cash awards, with three first-place winners receiving $100 and their school or organization receiving $100. Second- and third-place winners will receive $100 each.

The public is also invited to judge this year’s state posters by voting online at radon.utah.gov. Online voting runs Monday, Oct. 30, through Monday, Nov. 6.

Test kits are available on the website for $8.95.