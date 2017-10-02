Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 2.

Major mass shooting in Las Vegas

More than 50 people were killed and 400 more injured in a shooting outside a Las Vegas concert, according to CNN.

The lone suspect in the shooting, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was identified.

"We believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told CNN.

Authorities also identified a woman traveling with Paddock.

"We're confident but not 100% sure we've located the female person of interest," Lombardo said.

Initial reports had the death toll around 20 people, but it rose to 50 in the early morning hours. Numbers could rise, according to The Los Angeles Times.

"A tragic and heinous act of violence has shaken the Nevada family," Gov. Brian Sandoval said on Twitter. “Our prayers are with the victims and all affected by this act of cowardice.”

LDS apostle Robert D. Hales passes away

On Sunday, Elder Robert D. Hales passed away at the age of 85.

Hales, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint, had served as an apostle since 1994, according to the Deseret News.

Hales was hospitalized earlier last week, when he said he wouldn’t speak at general conference.

Hales often left his mark on believers, often telling them how he came to know God.

"As a boy, I used to gaze into the starry sky and ponder and feel his presence," he said. "I thrilled to explore the magnificent beauties of God’s creations — from tiny insects to towering trees. As I recognized the beauty of this earth, I knew that Heavenly Father loved me."

Jazz to play first game at renovated arena

The Utah Jazz will open up their preseason schedule on Monday night against the Sydney Kings, a team from Australia, the Deseret News reported.

This will be the first-ever time that the Jazz faced a non-NBA foreign team. It’s also the first game since the remodel of the Vivint Smart Home Arena, which went under renovations for $125 million.

Joe Ingles, who along with Dante Exum is from Australia, said he’s excited for the game.

"Obviously it’s great for both sides for our team getting ready and preparing for the season and the Kings’ boys," said Ingles. "Those guys have the opportunity to play in our arena as well and hopefully in future years."

The Jazz will also face the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns later this month.

Catalonia votes, 'won right to statehood'

Catalonia voted for the right to statehood on Sunday, a celebratory moment for those who wanted statehood from Spain, according to BBC.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said the voters backed the decision overwhelmingly. Close to 42 percent of people turned out for the vote.

But the Spanish government initially banned the vote. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said the vote is illegal and doesn’t count, BBC reported.

More than 900 people were injured by police on Sunday, trying to stop them from reaching ballot boxes. Members of the Civil Guard paramilitary and police tried to seize ballot boxes, too.

"With this day of hope and suffering, the citizens of Catalonia have won the right to an independent state in the form of a republic," Puigdemont said on Sunday.

Good photos taken through a telescope

Quartz published a video on Sunday that showed “the best photos taken through a microscope,” including fungus attacking a mosquito.