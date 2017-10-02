Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, issued the following statement Monday morning on the shooting in Las Vegas that took place Sunday night:

"To all of those affected by the horrific events in Las Vegas, we offer our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers. We pray for those who are mourning the loss of loved ones, and for those who are seeking to recover from the physical and emotional wounds they are suffering. May God bless them with the peace and comfort only He can provide in such tragic and heartbreaking moments."

At least 50 people were killed when a sniper in a high-rise hotel opened fire on attendees of an outdoor country music concert. The shooting becomes the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.