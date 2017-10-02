SALT LAKE CITY — A lone gunman killed at least 50 people and injured 400 more during a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.
The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was identified and killed, according to the Associated Press.
Police are still conducting an investigation in the shooter, who lived in Mesquite, Nevada, the Associated Press reported.
"What we are going to try to do as best we can is to get our first responders back on their feet and responding and conducting a proper investigation to ensure that we have the safety of this community at heart," Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.
On Monday morning, Utah leaders began to respond to the shooting.
Gov. Gary Herbert said he was “heartbroken” over the “horrific shooting in Las Vegas.”
Herbert also called for flags in Utah to be lowered at half-staff.
Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox shared his thought, saying “we all feel helpless.”
Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski shared how donating blood can help during tragedies.
Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office shared thoughts, too.
Utah Public Safety Commissioner Keith Squires also tweeted that his office has reached out to Las Vegas, but is not working with them yet.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney tweeted out his condolences to affected families and the victims.