SALT LAKE CITY — A lone gunman killed at least 50 people and injured 400 more during a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was identified and killed, according to the Associated Press.

Police are still conducting an investigation in the shooter, who lived in Mesquite, Nevada, the Associated Press reported.

"What we are going to try to do as best we can is to get our first responders back on their feet and responding and conducting a proper investigation to ensure that we have the safety of this community at heart," Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

On Monday morning, Utah leaders began to respond to the shooting.

Gov. Gary Herbert said he was “heartbroken” over the “horrific shooting in Las Vegas.”

Heartbroken to hear of the horrific shooting in Las Vegas. @GovSandoval, Utah's family stands with #Nevada today and always. God bless. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) October 2, 2017

Herbert also called for flags in Utah to be lowered at half-staff.

In honor of the victims, flags of the United States of America and the state of Utah will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Oct. 6. pic.twitter.com/LZOBIvxbR1 — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) October 2, 2017

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox shared his thought, saying “we all feel helpless.”

We all feel helpless this morning. Consider donating blood this week. A gift that can help our friends in Las Vegas. https://t.co/M3ksZKw3TV — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) October 2, 2017

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski shared how donating blood can help during tragedies.

National blood banks like @UtahBlood coordinate during tragedies like these. Local donations can help. #utpol https://t.co/gfhqJIgZuZ — Mayor J. Biskupski (@slcmayor) October 2, 2017

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office shared thoughts, too.

Woke up this morning to the horrifying news out of Las Vegas. Shocking and senseless. God bless the victims and their families. — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) October 2, 2017

Utah Public Safety Commissioner Keith Squires also tweeted that his office has reached out to Las Vegas, but is not working with them yet.

Our @UtahDPS SIAC coordinating w/ Las Vegas fusion center. We have not received requests for Utah assistance at this time. Our condolences. — Commissioner Squires (@SquiresDPS) October 2, 2017

So heartbreaking to think of all who are suffering from the attack in Las Vegas. My prayers are w/ all. Gratitude for the officer's response — Commissioner Squires (@SquiresDPS) October 2, 2017

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney tweeted out his condolences to affected families and the victims.