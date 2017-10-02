I write this column for the Deseret News from India, where I am doing a book tour promoting a new book I have written, "Neighbours in Arms: An American Senator’s Quest for Disarmament in a Nuclear Subcontinent." I have spoken in Mumbai, am now in New Delhi and will proceed to Chennai.

While in Chennai, I shall also visit a charity affiliated with several members of the LDS Church of which I serve on the board of advisers. It is called Rising Star Outreach — we operate a leprosy-related charity outside Chennai.

The main purpose of my trip, however, is to promote my book. Indians actually read more than Americans do on average, and I have received some very good pre-publicity. For example, the Times of India ran a recent article, as did the Hindustan Times.

India and Pakistan are among the most dangerous places in the world in terms of nuclear weapons. Much of my life in the Senate was devoted to limiting nuclear weapons — I co-sponsored legislation with the late Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, and I feel that had our legislation been enforced, neither Pakistan nor India would have nuclear weapons today.

There are very few Mormons in India, but Mormon missionaries are very active. This week in India, I have experienced the religious Navratri, or Dussehra, which is nine days of both fasting and feasting. From my hotel room in Mumbai I could look out onto a very harsh-looking slum, similar to the slums in "Slumdog Millionaire." However, at night, lights were put up and there were magnificent scenes —extravagant and celebratory dancing with dazzling saris each night! Similar to the Mormons, Hindus deprive themselves of one meal a day during this period, but they make up for it with feasts in the evening. Even the children dance; I see where Bollywood draws its inspiration for its magnificent dance numbers.

The religious of India are many, but the majority are Hindus. The Indians who are Hindus seem to believe in faith plus works plus karma. They believe in the reincarnation to a higher life in the future if one lives morally in this life. Also celebrating are the Hans, the Parsis and the Zoroastrians. All of these celebrations are based on a lunar calendar. There is also Diwali and the Holi season.

Joseph Smith, founder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, explored various cultures and languages around the world. It would be interesting to see if his studies ever led him to learn about different Indian religions.

India is home to many ancient civilizations and a is melting pot of many old and new religions. It’s proof that mankind has always had the instinct for a higher power — I admire the Indian people for their various faiths.

While I am enamored with India, I am still working to bring attention to the danger that Pakistan poses not only to its neighbor India, but countries as far away as the United States. Thus, I am working on a supplement to my book in novel form about an international organization that might be formed in the future. It is a somewhat dystopian novel in which the world will be taken over by a small group of very talented people that would purchase nuclear weapons from Pakistan, ship them in crates of shoes to the U.S. and then drive by pickup truck to the Midwestern United States.

Pakistan’s nearly 50 nuclear weapons would be as much of a threat to the United States as anywhere else. Part of my purpose in life in writing my new book and writing this article is to alert people about how dangerous nuclear arms are. There would be no way to retaliate. Normally, each side does not use nuclear weapons because each nation-state fears being retaliated against. But a small group of extremists cannot be retaliated against with nuclear weapons. It would be the end of the nation-state and the start of new forms of governance. It would be a dark period in world history, but it can happen. My proposed novel would be a military thriller, and I feel I can best demonstrate the threat posed by Pakistan as a novel.

India is a huge market for books and reading materials. At age 75, I hope I can make a difference in alerting people to the continuing problems of nuclear proliferation.

On another note, India is one of the most beautiful countries I have ever visited. The airport is practically an art gallery. I will be writing more next week from the leprosy colony with Rising Star Outreach.

I am enjoying my time in India immensely.

Sen. Larry Pressler was a U.S. senator for 18 years and congressman for four years. He is a Rhodes Scholar, Harvard Law graduate and a Vietnam veteran.