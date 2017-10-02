The phrase "unintended consequence" was coined by sociologist Robert K. Merton to describe an outcome that is not the one foreseen and intended by purposeful action. Such a consequence could occur if we adopted Cris Jones' ("Sen. Lee disappoints," Sept. 25) suggestion that "the practice of government licensing of businesses to do commerce in any community should inherently imply consent to serve all law-abiding customers unless specific restrictions are communicated and approved as part of the business licensing process."

Mr. Jones' complaint is against Sen. Mike Lee's support of the Colorado bakery Masterpiece Cakeshop when it refused to provide a cake for customers David Mullins and Charlie Craig. But the incident in question occurred in 2012 — three years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage be recognized throughout the U.S. and at a time when same-sex marriage was illegal in the state of Colorado. The couple was therefore not law-abiding and had the owner asked the business licensing authority for permission to not serve wedding cakes to homosexuals they would have gladly granted permission — all the while wondering who asks for permission to obey the law?

This is the central issue with the Masterpiece Cakeshop case: owner Jack Phillips did not want his name or his reputation associated with an idea he did not agree with. Political popularity does not invalidate his concern. People should not be forced to say anything they do not agree with.

But Mr. Jones doesn't understand this, and so he believes that a business license means no one can be refused service without clearing the reason for refusal with the licensing authority and then posting that fact.

The right to speak freely is both the right to say something and the right not to say something. This is perhaps the only freedom that we should protect at all cost — a freedom that both Mr. Jones and I have depended on just to submit our opinions — and in that regard, Sen. Lee has my trust.

JB Howick

Ogden