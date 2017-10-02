A lighthearted look at news of the day

Who says Donald Trump is a divider? I don't remember ever seeing NFL players, coaches and owners as united as they seem to be now.

---

Say what you want about Kim Jong Un. If he was in charge here, NFL players would stand for the national anthem. It would be better than taking part in the pregame marching band/public execution ceremonies.

---

Really, though, NFL players are being ungrateful. Here we are, giving them money in exchange for debilitating brain injuries and other sundry broken limbs obtained while entertaining us. The least they can do is stand while they still can.

---

Former NFL great Peyton Manning is thinking of running for the Senate. Oddly, no one is concerned over whether brain injuries sustained during his playing days might put him at a disadvantage in that august body.

---

President Trump and Republican lawmakers have a new name for their health care reform efforts: tax reform.

---

Republicans say they want a tax code so simple you could file it on a postcard, which might even help the Postal Service reduce the $4 billion deficit it has racked up so far this year.

---

Filing taxes on a postcard? Will there be space to write a message? "Having a great time giving you all my money. Wish you weren't here!"

---

I guess summer is officially over. Last week we had the traditional final screaming customer of the season dragged off a commercial flight. But don't worry, the fall season begins soon.

---

Southwest Airlines ejected Anila Daulatzai from a flight when she complained of being allergic to two animals onboard but did not have a medical certificate stating she was able to stay on the flight. Fortunately for her, the plane hadn't yet taken off.

---

Twitter is experimenting with a plan to double its character limit to 280 per tweet. That's just what we need: more room for a certain world leader to express himself.