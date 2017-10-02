Utah State men's tennis senior Jaime Barajas will compete in the singles qualifiers of the 2017 ITA Men's All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday.

Barajas will be appearing in the tournament for a second-consecutive year and appearing in an ITA sanctioned tournament for the third time in his career.

Barajas is set to compete against Tulsa's Lucca Baptista in the first round of the qualifiers at the University of Tulsa. This marks the 13th-straight year that the University of Tulsa will serve as the official tournament host, and most of the action during the event will take place on the courts of the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.

Qualifying singles are Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 2-3, while the main draw begins Thursday, Oct. 5, and goes through Monday, Oct. 9.

