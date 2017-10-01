In their first sorta-kinda public appearance — an intrasquad scrimmage at Hill Air Force Base — the Utah Jazz gave a preview of some things fans can expect to see during the 2017-18 season.

Some examples:

New point guard Ricky Rubio setting up teammates, like Rudy Gobert, for easy buckets with dazzling passes.

Gobert dunking (and swatting others' dunk attempts, which didn't happen but will).

Rookie Donovan Mitchell making his presence known.

Offseason acquisitions Thabo Sefolosha, Ekpe Udoh and Jonas Jerebko chipping in.

The return of athletic Alec Burks and of a healthy Dante Exum.

Rodney Hood 3-point bombs.

And, of course, Joe Ingles dunks.

Wait, what!? Say it is so, Joe!

While Rubio, Mitchell and others had some fun moments Friday in front of an appreciative crowd of airmen and other military personnel, Jingles stole the show with a rare aerial assault. (Lakers beat writer Bill Oram jokingly called him "Air Force" after seeing a video of Ingles' high-flying feat.)

Check out the highlights from the scrimmage, including a special homage to that poster-worthy Ingles dunk:

