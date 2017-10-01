SALT LAKE CITY — Following Sunday's passing of Elder Robert D. Hales, a member of LDS Church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, tributes and expressions came in from throughout Utah and across the country.

* * *

"Elder Hales provided a model of servant-leadership for all of us to follow. He was a true disciple of Jesus Christ, putting the welfare of others before self and the kingdom of God above all. He was gracious and loving, thoughtful and kind. In all things, Elder Hales exemplified humility, which was the hallmark of his life. While millions of us grieve his passing, we take peace and comfort in knowing that his service continued on the other side of the veil."

— Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah

* * *

"Jeanette and I join millions of people around the world in mourning the passing, and celebrating the life, of my friend Elder Robert D. Hales. I will always remember the honor of working alongside Elder Hales in efforts to lift and enhance some of our local institutions. He was always friendly. He was a man with no guile. I consider him an extraordinarily humble and spiritual leader. The state of Utah and its citizens are better because of his example and his personal ministry. He will be missed but not forgotten. My prayers are with his loving wife, Mary, and the Hales family at this time."

— Gov. Gary Herbert

* * *

"I'm saddened to learn of the passing of Elder Hales. Elder Hales led by example. He was a true example of thoughtful and compassionate service, putting the good of others above self. He was a role model of humble, thoughtful and kind leadership. As many of us mourn his passing, we also take comfort knowing his life and service continues in the eternities."

— Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams

* * *

"For Robert D. Hales, leadership and followership were one and the same. Elder Hales walked away from success as a leader in business to commit his life, as a follower of Jesus Christ, to the business of saving souls. His soft replies to harsh voices, his gentle invitations to improve and his steely determination to fulfill his duty stand as a witness to the greatness of the man and leave a pattern for leaders and followers to emulate for generations to come."

— Sutherland Institute President Boyd Matheson