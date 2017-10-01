SALT LAKE CITY — Police are seeking answers after a home was hit multiple times in a drive-by shooting Saturday.

The shooting occurred about 5 p.m. near 1400 West and 700 South, said Salt Lake Police Lt. Justin Hudson. One of the shots hit the gas meter on the side of the home, damaging it, Hudson said.

Officers shut off the meter and then arranged for the gas company to come to the home and fix it, he said.

The people inside the home were "semi-cooperative" and "didn't give us any indication as to who would want to shoot at their house," according to Hudson.

Witnesses told police that three male juveniles wearing all black and red were seen running away from the area shortly after the shots rang out.

"It's unknown if (they) are witnesses, victims or suspects in the shooting," Hudson said.

Nobody was injured by the gunfire, he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Salt Lake police at 801-799-3000.