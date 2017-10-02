Utah State men's tennis concluded its second fall tournament on Sunday at the Bank of Commerce Fall Tournament.

In the orange draw singles finale, freshman Jose Fernando Carvajal lost 7-5, 6-4 to Montana's Victor Casadevall.

"It was a good first tournament for Jose," said head coach James Wilson. "He has a lot of positive things to build on from here, and I am confident he'll be a really good player for us."

Also in singles on Saturday and Sunday, freshman Aditya Vashistha defeated Idaho State's Adam Hornby and Ryan Boddington, 7-5, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-1, respectively. Freshman Valdemar Holm had a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Idaho State's Austin Gwilliam.

"Overall, our guys competed hard, and I feel that they will work hard this week to prepare for our next event on Friday," Wilson said.

The Aggies continue their fall tournament schedule Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8, at the Utah Intercollegiate in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.