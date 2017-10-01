“The First Vision and the Prophet Joseph Smith brought forth additional knowledge and truth that are essential to our happiness in this life and our exaltation in the presence of God,” declared Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, a General Authority Seventy.

In his Sunday afternoon address during the 187th Semiannual General Conference, Elder Parrella shared three truths learned from the First Vision that individuals must act on.

The first truth learned from the Prophet Joseph Smith, Elder Parrella said, is that “God calls prophets, seers, and revelators to instruct, guide, warn, and lead us. These men are God’s mouthpieces on earth, with the authority to speak and act in the name of the Lord. By strictly following their counsel, we will be protected and receive choice blessings in our journey on this earth.”

President Thomas S. Monson is God’s prophet today, Elder Parrella testified. “We will be blessed by following his counsel with exactness.”

The second truth learned from the First Vision is the true nature of God, Elder Parrella continued. “Just imagine how blessed we are to know that God is a being with a body of flesh and bones as tangible as ours, that we can worship a God who is real, whom we can understand, and who has shown and revealed Himself and His Son to His prophets — both prophets of old and in these latter days.”

Elder Parrella told listeners that from the First Vision, “we received knowledge of the reality and sacred mission of the Lord Jesus Christ, who is the cornerstone of our religion.”

A Savior and Redeemer was needed to free individuals from the effects of death and sin, he said. “Under Heavenly Father’s direction, Jesus Christ came to earth, suffered, died on the cross, and was resurrected so that we too can be resurrected and, with sincere repentance and the making and keeping of sacred covenants, be once again in the presence of God.”

Elder Parrella invited listeners to “continue to act upon these essential truths and knowledge, offering our obedience to God and His Beloved Son.”