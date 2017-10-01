SALT LAKE CITY — The world needs to eliminate racism, sexism and nationalism, an LDS leader said as he opened the final session of the faith's 187th Semiannual General Conference on Sunday afternoon.

Holding up black Mormon pioneer Jane Manning James as an example of "a remarkable disciple," Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited listeners "to welcome and embrace anyone who is making his or her own trek today, no matter where they are in their journey."

Then he called for compassion and an end to all bigotry.

"We need to embrace God’s children compassionately and eliminate any prejudice, including racism, sexism, and nationalism," Elder Ballard said. "Let it be said that we truly believe — and truly live — the words of the Book of Mormon prophet Nephi: '(The Lord) inviteth ... all to come unto him and partake of his goodness; and he denieth none that come unto him, black and white, bond and free, male and female ... and all are alike unto God.'"

His condemnation of racism was the second by a senior church leaders in two days. On Saturday, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Twelve called racism morally wrong.

Leaders during the session expressed sadness at the loss of one of his colleagues among the senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Robert D. Hales, for 23 years a member of one of the church's senior leadership bodies, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, died of causes incident to old age in the hospital shortly after the Sunday morning session. His quorum leader, President Russell M. Nelson, was at his side. Elder Hales was 85.

Elder Ballard said James, the daughter of a freed slave faced difficult challenges but remained a faithful Latter-day Saint until her death in 1908 at the age of 87. Her story is vital, he said, "because I know that rising generations must have the same kind of faith."

"I have a deep conviction that if we lose our ties to those who have gone before us, including our pioneer forefathers and mothers, we will lose a precious treasure," he said. But, he added, "Although it is appropriate and important to remember the historic nineteenth-century Mormon pioneer trek, we need to remember that 'the trek through life continues' for each of us as we prove our own 'faith in every footstep.'"

Elder Ballard also warned Mormons against deception by those who tamper with church doctrine.

"Do not listen to those who have not been ordained and/or set apart to their church calling and are acknowledged by common consent of the members of the church," he said. "Be aware of organizations, groups, or individuals claiming secret answers to doctrinal questions that they say today’s apostles and prophets do not have or understand. Do not listen to those who entice you with get-rich schemes. Our members have lost far too much money, so be careful."

Some people have offered expensive healing and support. A year ago, church leaders issued a statement against those practices.

"We urge church members," Elder Ballard said, "to be cautious about participating in any group that promises — in exchange for money — miraculous healings or that claims to have special methods for accessing healing power outside of properly ordained priesthood holders."

The Sunday afternoon session ends the semiannual conference. Over two weekends and six sessions, more than 30 speakers delivered messages.

The Deseret News will update this story at the end of the Sunday afternoon session.