President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency began the Sunday afternoon session of the 187th Semiannual General Conference by paying tribute to his friend and fellow apostle, Elder Robert D. Hales, who died Sunday a short time after the morning session:

"Brothers and sisters, as you may know our dear friend and associate, Elder Robert D. Hales of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, passed away peacefully this afternoon at 12:15 p.m. in the hospital surrounded by his wife, other family members and President Russell M. Nelson.

"We will miss him. His wisdom and goodness have blessed our lives for many years. We express our love to his sweet wife and caregiver, Mary, and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family.

"Information regarding Elder Hales funeral will be forthcoming."