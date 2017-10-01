We’ve got a lot to play for. Me, this is my senior year. I’ve got so much to play for. No matter what, I’ll make sure we’ll turn this around.

Boise State (2-2) at BYU (1-4)

Friday, 8:15 p.m. MDT, LaVell Edwards Stadium, TV: ESPN

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM

PROVO — Standing outside the locker room at Maverick Stadium in Logan late Friday night, BYU senior linebacker Fred Warner answered reporters’ questions.

Frustration was etched on his face.

The Cougars had just lost their fourth consecutive game in a 40-24 loss to Utah State.

Warner, a team captain, had been the one who had spearheaded an emotional players-only meeting during the bye week.

“You’ll see a different team this week,” he had said in the days leading up to the USU game.

In some ways, it was a different team but the result was the same — a defeat.

Warner is not giving up.

“We’ve got a lot to play for. Me, this is my senior year,” he said in Logan. “I’ve got so much to play for. No matter what, I’ll make sure we’ll turn this around.”

Sporting an abysmal 1-4 record, BYU’s streak of 12 consecutive bowl appearances is in jeopardy.

It marks the Cougars’ first 1-4 start since 2010. That season, BYU ended up winning six of its final eight games and qualified for a bowl game.

The Cougars will have a shot to end their four-game losing streak Friday (8:15 p.m. MDT, ESPN) when they host Boise State.

The Broncos are coming off a bye, one week after a 42-23 setback at home on Sept. 22 to former BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall’s Virginia team.

The Cougars turned in their best offensive performance, in terms of total offense (396 yards), this season against USU.

But BYU gave up seven turnovers, including a pair of pick-sixes. Quarterback Beau Hoge suffered an injury in the second quarter and did not return. Starter Tanner Mangum is wearing a walking boot and his status is uncertain. Koy Detmer Jr. completed 6 of 12 passes for 79 yards and two interceptions.

Linebacker and team captain Butch Pau’u also sustained an injury against the Aggies.

“We’ll have to evaluate everything again and get ready for next week,” said coach Kalani Sitake. “That’s the only choice we have is to go back to work, go back to square one and try to find a way to win games and try to get this win against Boise State next week. We have to find ways to win games, and that’s where our focus is going to be.”

“In all phases, we could have done better,” Warner said. “The defense should have gotten more turnovers. I’m just really frustrated right now.”

How can things be turned around?

“Just protecting the football,” Warner said. “We can’t win football games if the turnover margin is favoring the other team. The defense has got to make more plays.”

Warner’s reaction to the offense’s seven turnovers?

“It’s something I can’t control. The defense can’t control that,” he said. “I’ve tried to be there for them. That’s all I can do right now, keep making myself better for my team and creating more opportunities for our offense.”

Despite the struggles, Sitake is confident that his team’s attitude won’t go downhill.

“It’s not going to snowball. We have great leaders on this team. We know exactly what the issues are. We just have to correct them,” he said. “Dealing with injuries and dealing with some adversity, that’s what we have to respond to. We’re in a hole right now and we have to bounce back. But you can only do it by trying to win the next one. I love the way these guys competed. Obviously, they’re hurt right now. It’s supposed to hurt. But we’ll build off this and find a way to respond and make sure we’re ready for next week.”