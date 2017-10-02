BYU men’s golf will participate in the Nick Watney Invitational hosted by Fresno State on Oct. 2-3, at Sunnyside Golf Course.

After placing first at the William H. Tucker Invitational on Sept. 22-23, the Cougars will compete in their second tournament of the fall.

BYU will participate alongside 15 teams, six of which are West Coast Conference opponents: Gonzaga, Loyola Marymount, Pacific, Saint Mary’s, San Diego and San Francisco. Utah will also attend the tournament.

The par-71 Sunnyside Golf Course will play at 6,921 yards. Teams will play 36 holes on Monday, followed by 18 on Tuesday.

Pairings will tee off at 9:30 a.m. MT, in a shotgun start, on Monday. Follow the Cougars live through links to live stats on the BYU men’s golf schedule page.