The Utah Grizzlies open training camp Monday at Maverik Center with practice scheduled to begin at noon.

All fans are invited to attend the practices at Maverik Center. Times are subject to change.

The team’s Face-Off Luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11. Cost is $20 for season ticket holders and $45 for the general public. Call (801) 988-8000 to RSVP. Head coach Tim Branham will give his thoughts on the upcoming season, the 2017-18 opening night roster will be introduced and the team’s opening videos will be debuted to go along with the lunch buffet from Diamond Creations.

The Grizzlies host Idaho in preseason action on Friday at 7 p.m., at Maverik Center. Tickets for the game are available for $10 at the Maverik Center Box Office or online via the Utah Grizzlies website. Utah plays in Idaho the following night at 7 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live, audio only, also on Utah's website.