SALT LAKE CITY — Stanford running back Bryce Love was on Utah’s mind before the junior torched Arizona State for a school-record 301 yards rushing last Saturday. The junior, who has already racked up 1,088 yards through five games, is coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium with the Cardinal this weekend to face the 18th-ranked Utes.

“They obviously have a great answer for Christian McCaffrey in Bryce Love, who is phenomenal,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said before the Utes’ bye week. “

Whittingham is expecting a typical Stanford team on Saturday (8:15 p.m., FS1). The Cardinal, he continued, have a physical run game on offense and a tough, hard-nosed defense.

“They are going to line up, smash-mouth football,” Whittingham said. “You know what is coming and they know that you know what is coming, but they are just going to keep doing it anyway."