Ravell Call , Ravell Call
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham gestures near the end of the game against Arizona during NCAA football in Tucson on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

SALT LAKE CITY — Stanford running back Bryce Love was on Utah’s mind before the junior torched Arizona State for a school-record 301 yards rushing last Saturday. The junior, who has already racked up 1,088 yards through five games, is coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium with the Cardinal this weekend to face the 18th-ranked Utes.

“They obviously have a great answer for Christian McCaffrey in Bryce Love, who is phenomenal,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said before the Utes’ bye week. “

Whittingham is expecting a typical Stanford team on Saturday (8:15 p.m., FS1). The Cardinal, he continued, have a physical run game on offense and a tough, hard-nosed defense.

“They are going to line up, smash-mouth football,” Whittingham said. “You know what is coming and they know that you know what is coming, but they are just going to keep doing it anyway."

Dirk Facer
Dirk Facer Dirk covers University of Utah sports for the Deseret News.
Add a comment