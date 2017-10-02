Park City will be going for a record 10th straight high school golf title, while Lone Peak will be trying for its fifth straight title, when the state prep golf tournaments are played this week at four different golf courses.

Both the Miners and the Knights will be favored to win the 4A and 6A tournaments, respectively, while the 5A and 3A meets appear to be up for grabs.

Lone Peak has dominated the highest prep classification in Utah for the last four years, and it looks no different this year as the Knights will be favored to win the initial 6A title after realignment this past year. The tournament will be played Monday and Tuesday at Valley View Golf Course.

The Knights have three players back from last year in Zach Jones, Max Brenchley and Josh Rooker and have added Reese Parker, Taft Lewis and Dylan Ramsay. Every player averages under 74, with Jones leading the way at 66.4.

Defending individual champion Conner Howe of Weber will lead the Region 1 champion Warriors, who also have Hunter Howe and Isaac Layne

Davis may have the top player in the class in Cole Ponich, who fared well in several national junior tournaments over the summer and comes in with a 67.5 scoring average. He’ll be joined by freshman Jack Sargent, the youngest player in the Men’s State Amateur this past summer.

Three other teams from Region 4, American Fork, Pleasant Grove and Bingham, should contend for the top five but are unlikely to challenge Lone Peak for the first-place trophy.

Viewmont looks to be the favorite in the 5A meet, which will be played at Talons Cove in Saratoga Springs Monday and Tuesday. Drew Smith and Brendan Thomas are the top two players on the team, with Braxton Watts, Ben Seely and Brandon Robinson close behind as all five averaged under 74 strokes per round.

Two teams from Region 6 might be the top competitors as Olympus edged Skyline for the title behind Zack Neff, Sam Parker and John Fox. The Eagles are led by Tyson Shelley, Phillip Meima and Simon Kwon.

Region 8 champion Sky Ridge is led by Tanner Davidson, while Region 7 champion Corner Canyon is led by Patrick Holmes and Ty Felts.

Another Region 7 team, Highland, may have the top player in 5A in Oscar Maxfield, who averaged 69.1 this season, but the Rams won’t have enough depth to challenge for a title.

After winning nine straight 3A titles, Park City definitely won’t win another 3A title this year. But watch for the Miners to keep their long winning streak alive as they’ll be the favorites to win the 4A title after moving up a classification this year. The 4A tournament will be played at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane Wednesday and Thursday.

The Miners, who captured the Region 11 title, have four players back from last year’s title-winning squad led by Dean Tsandes, who averaged 70.6 strokes per round this season. Four other golfers averaged under 75 this season, including Jack Hanskat, Wyatt Peterson, Parker Cutt and Zane Schemmer, with Eli Kimche close behind at 76.8.

Region 12 champion Ridgeline and Region 11 runner-up Bonneville will be the top two competitors, with the Riverhawks being led by Hayden Kleven and the Lakers by Cameron Tucker and Carson Dopp, who both average 69 strokes per round.

Other teams to watch are Region 10 champ Salem Hills, led by Jason Cheney, while Region 9 champion Pine View has a pair of top players in Jaden Milne and Lucas Schone.

The 3A tournament will take place at Richfield’s Cove View Golf Course Wednesday and Thursday and may be the most up for grabs of any of the prep meets.

The three region champions come in with very similar stroke averages as Region 13 champion Morgan had a season average of 79.8, with Region 14 champion Carbon close behind at 80.7, followed by Region 15 champion Grand County at 80.9.

Top 3A players include Morgan’s Matthew Millburn and Nathan Preslar, Carbon’s Ryker Smith and Ryan Gagon, Grand’s Alec Williams and Masen Ward, Judge Memorial’s Graham Hodell, North Sanpete’s River Dillman and South Sevier’s Gage Ekker.

Beaver won the 2A tournament last week in Cedar City, with Waterford taking second.