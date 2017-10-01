Despite light showers of rain, thousands happily gathered in the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City for the Sunday morning session of the 187th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, presided at the session, during which President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, conducted.

Elder Michael T. Ringwood, a General Authority Seventy, offered the opening prayer.

Music was provided by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir with Mack Wilberg directing and Andrew Unsworth and Clay Christiansen at the organ.