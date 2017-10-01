With hurricanes, floods, droughts, wildfires, earthquakes and wars, “it seems ‘the whole earth [is] in commotion,’” (Doctrine and Covenants 45:26) observed Sister Jean B. Bingham in her Sunday morning address on Oct. 1.

Sister Bingham, Relief Society general president, said that in the face of such challenges, many wonder, “How do I find joy despite the difficulties of mortal life?”

The answer, she said, is found in focusing on the Savior, Jesus Christ, and following His example in living the gospel. “The more we learn about, have faith in, and emulate Jesus Christ, the more we come to understand that He is the source of all healing, peace and eternal progress.”

Faith in Jesus Christ will increase as individuals study Christ’s life and teachings, Sister Bingham taught. “You will come to know that He loves you individually and understands you perfectly.”

Sister Bingham explained that Christ suffered all pains, afflictions, temptations, sicknesses, and infirmities. As such, He is the source of healing. “However, He will not enter without invitation. We must come unto Him and allow Him to work His miracles,” she said.

Jesus Christ is also the source of peace, Sister Bingham continued. “Whether they are personal struggles, family troubles or community crises, peace will come as we trust that God’s Only Begotten Son has power to soothe our aching souls.”

Faith in Jesus Christ brings even more gifts than healing and peace, she said. Because of the Atonement, individuals are able to repent, change and progress eternally. “Because of the power He gives us as we are obedient, we are able to become more than we ever could on our own.”

As individuals develop greater faith in Christ, they naturally want to follow His example. “Why is trying to do as He did so powerful?” Sister Bingham asked. “Jesus instructs His disciples to keep His commandments because He knows that as we follow His example, we will begin to experience joy, and as we continue on His path, we will come to a fullness of joy.”

Sister Bingham invited listeners to take a private moment to reflect on their blessings and then find ways to share them. “As you reach out to serve and lift your brothers and sisters within your neighborhood or throughout this world that is in so much ‘commotion,’ you will feel greater peace and healing and even progress.”