The Utah Valley University women's golf team sits in seventh place with a 51-over-par 627 (312-315) after the first two rounds of a hot opening day of the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate on Saturday at The Classic Club in Palm Desert, California. Ana Raga leads the Wolverines with an 11-over-par 155 (79-76), which leaves her tied for 19th place in the individual field.

UVU got off to a strong start, shooting a 312 to put the team in fifth place after 18 holes of competition. Carly Dehlin led the Wolverines in the first round with a 5-over-par 77 followed closely by Keila Baladad and Isabella Lesa, who each carded 6-over-par 78s.

"The 14 hours of 100-degree weather took a toll on everyone in the field, including the Wolverines," said head UVU coach Dr. Sue Nyhus. "This course is demanding of good tee shots and well-placed approach shots, which is similar to the conditions we are likely to encounter at the conference championship. Our team is much deeper than in previous years and eager to learn ways in which they can improve. Everyone gave their all today and I am hopeful we will have improved scoring tomorrow."

Raga had a strong second round for the Wolverines sinking two birdies on holes three and 12, as well as having 12 pars. Dehlin had a solid opening round for UVU, as she also carded two birdies and 12 pars to sit in a tie for 23rd place along with teammate Baladad heading into the final day of competition. Dehlin enters Sunday's final round with a 13-over-par 157 (77-80), while the freshman Baladad too holds a 13-over 157 with scores of 78 and 79.

UVU sophomore Justine Lauer is next for the Wolverines, as she sits in a tie for 33rd place after recording a 16-over 160 (80-80). Lauer also managed to sink four birdies on the day. Tied with Lauer is fellow Wolverine Lesa with a 16-over 160 (82-78). Lesa carded three birdies herself.

Marni Murez from Santa Clara University is the individual leader at even par (71-73—144). SCU also sits in first place in the team standings at 22-over par (303-295—598), followed closely by Hawaii at 24-over par (299-301—600). UC Riverside is in third (313-306—619), Cal State Fullerton fourth (314-306—620), the host Wyoming Cowgirls fifth (312-309—621) and Montana sixth (310-312—622). In-state rival Southern Utah sits two spots back from Utah Valley in ninth after finishing the day 60-over par (324-312). In seventh place, UVU also finds itself ahead of CSUN, WAC foe CSU Bakersfield, UT Arlington and North Dakota.

The Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate concludes on Sunday. Tee time is set for 8:30 a.m. MT, and live scoring can be followed via GolfStat.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.