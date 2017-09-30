Our [offensive] attacking was as good as we’ve ever been and we had our chances, but we lacked composure in front of the [CBU] goal.

Dixie State’s women’s soccer team surrendered three second-half goals as the Trailblazers dropped a 4-1 decision to California Baptist on Saturday afternoon at Legend Solar Stadium.

The Lancers (5-3-0, 3-0-0 PacWest) opened the scoring midway through the ninth-minute on a Jordan Dow blast from 35 yards out to give her side a quick 1-0 lead. CBU also struck quickly to begin the second half as Desarae Felix rebounded her own shot off a Felicity Tarr save and tucked the ball into the empty net late in the 47th minute to extend the Lancer advantage to 2-0.

Dixie State (6-3-0, 2-2-0 PacWest) cut the deficit in half 10 minutes later when Montana Hadley picked off a Lancer clearing attempt and fired a ball back into the 6-yard box. Jamie Iurato redirected the Hadley ball into the net for her fourth goal of the season to pull the Trailblazers to within a goal at 2-1.

CBU wrestled the momentum right back less than a minute later when Felix settled a Symone Mack free kick from 40 yards out and chipped a shot just past Tarr on the right side of the frame to again make it a two-goal lead. CBU then added a Miranda Hald insurance goal with just more than 10 minutes to play.

The Trailblazers had one more chance with less than a minute remaining as Darian Murdock drew a foul inside the CBU penalty area. However, Murdock’s penalty kick was turned away by CBU keeper Sara Escobedo, and the Lancers ran out the clock from there to end the match.

“This is a hard result to comprehend,” said DSU head coach Kacey Bingham. “We definitely had some major defensive errors, which we need to address. Our [offensive] attacking was as good as we’ve ever been and we had our chances, but we lacked composure in front of the [CBU] goal. This week will be a great week to regroup and focus before our big [Bay Area] road trip."

Dixie State was outshot by a 21-19 count, though the Trailblazers attempted 14 shots on goal to CBU’s 13. Brooklyn Vogelsberg led the way with a game-high five shots, four on frame. Tarr collected a career-high nine saves in a losing effort in goal.

Dixie State heads back out on the road for a four-match PacWest Bay Area swing, beginning with a match at Notre Dame de Namur on Oct. 7. DSU will also play at Dominican (Oct. 9) and at Academy of Art (Oct. 12), before closing the trip at Holy Names on Oct. 14.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.