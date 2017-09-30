UVU soccer: Utah Valley picks up 3-0 shutout victory over Seattle U

The big thing is that our initial goal for the game was just to start one half at a time and give up zero goals in the first half. Scoring the goals was icing on the cake.

Utah Valley scored three first-half goals while holding WAC rival Seattle U scoreless to pick up its first shutout victory of the season in a 3-0 win over the Redhawks on Saturday night in a non-conference match at Clyde Field.

The win over SU marks just the second win for UVU over the Redhawks in school history. The only other victory over Seattle was a 2-0 win on November 8, 2015, in the WAC Tournament championship match. Utah Valley improves to 4-8-0 overall with the win, while Seattle U falls to 4-6-1 on the season.

"We felt like we were a little more dynamic in the final third tonight and obviously getting a couple of early goals makes it a little easier," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "The big thing is that our initial goal for the game was just to start one half at a time and give up zero goals in the first half. Scoring the goals was icing on the cake. We've had some things not go our way in past games and I felt like we've been close in a lot of them so for us to be able to capitalize and reap the reward of what we've been working on makes me proud of our team."

Utah Valley took a quick 1-0 lead in just the second minute as Sydney Fitzpatrick sent a ball into the middle of the box from the right side to Tori Smith who then fired it into the upper left corner of the goal for the score. The goal marks Smith's first goal of the season.

The Wolverines took a 2-0 advantage in the 36th minute after Hannah Bruce sent a ball down the left side of the field to Smith who then sent a cross into the middle of the box where Breanna DeWaal one-touched it into the back of the goal. The goal is DeWaal's fourth of the year.

Utah Valley continued the first-half scoring effort in the 42nd minute as Amber Tripp sent a ball into the box from the right side where Smith touched it to McCarter who then found the back of the net to give UVU a 3-0 lead.

The Wolverines outshot Seattle U, 14-2, on the night, including a 6-1 advantage on goal. DeWaal and Smith led Utah Valley with three shots apiece, while Tripp helped with two.

Sarah Davis played all 90 minutes in goal for the Wolverines, picking up UVU's first shutout of the season. Davis tallied one save while not allowing a goal. The UVU defense was impressive as it allowed Seattle U just two shots on the night.

Utah Valley continues play on Monday, Oct. 2, as the team travels to College Station, Texas, to take on 23rd-ranked Texas A&M. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network. The game will also be broadcast online via WatchESPN.

Utah Valley head women's soccer coach Chris Lemay talks to reporters after the Wolverines' 3-0 shutout win over WAC rival Seattle U on Saturday night at Clyde Field.

