Men and women called by God to lead His Church require the great and steady faith of all those who serve with them, said President Henry B. Eyring during the priesthood session of the 187th Semiannual General Conference.

President Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, presided at the session on Saturday evening, Sept. 30.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in First Presidency, also spoke during the session. He said that when night has fallen and the world seems dark, Christ's followers can choose to walk in the light and keep His commandments.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles compared the priesthood to a rocket and the opportunity to benefit from the Savior's atoning power to the payload a rocket delivers.

Elder David F. Evans , General Authority Seventy, spoke of one's individual search for truth and Elder Richard J. Maynes, General Authority Seventy, talked about earning the trust of the Lord and family.

Elder Kevin W. Pearson, General Authority Seventy, opened the session with prayer, and Elder Rafael E. Pino, General Authority Seventy, gave the closing prayer.

Music for the session was provided by a father and sons choir from stakes in Cache County, with Clay Christiansen at the Conference Center organ.