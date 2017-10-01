Utah State men's tennis freshman Jose Fernando Carvajal won his two singles matches on Saturday at the Bank of Commerce Fall Tournament.

In the singles orange draw, Carvajal defeated teammate Aditya Vashistha, 6-1, 7-6 (4), in the quarterfinals. Carvajal then moved on to the semifinals and had a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Idaho's Mark Kovaks.

In doubles, Carvajal and freshman Valdemar Holm won the consolation finals as Montana State's Adrian Torrico and Kasper Parlklo had to withdraw due to injury.

Action continues for the Aggies in singles on Sunday.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.