Our girls have really come a long way in the four years that we’ve been associated with them, and we’re just super proud of all of them.

SALT LAKE CITY — Ultimately, the 3A high school girls tennis state championship came down to the second doubles final match between Judge Memorial's Ellie McCoy and Veronica Start and Richfield’s Kristen Crowther and Ellie Hair. The match was the final one of Saturday’s 3A state championship, and going into the match, Grantsville held a one-point lead over Judge. The entire Grantsville squad watched, cheering for Richfield, with the outcome out of their control. If the Bulldogs lost the second doubles final, Grantsville would win its first state championship since 2003, and if Judge won, it would win its first title since 2012.

Going into their match, McCoy and Start said they had no idea that the state title rode on the outcome of their match.

“I think they knew it was close, but they didn’t know the details,” Judge head coach Tracey Valentine said. “I wouldn’t have been able to play.”

McCoy and Start defeated Crowther and Hair in straight sets, giving Judge the 3A state championship and sending the Judge tennis team streaming onto the court in celebration, culminating in a group hug with McCoy and Start.

“I am very excited for our team. Our girls have really come a long way in the four years that we’ve been associated with them, and we’re just super proud of all of them,” Valentine said.

Judge didn’t win the team title without some help from other teams, though.

“I think our team played really well, as well as we could, but we got a lot of help from Waterford, Grantsville and Rowland Hall, so we can’t take full credit, but we’ll take it,” Valentine said.

Judge Memorial finished with 17 points to win the championship, Grantsville came in second with 16 points and Waterford came in third with 12 points.

Rowland Hall senior Katie Foley, who swept her way to the first singles final, faced her first three-set match of the tournament against Waterford freshman Sophie Christensen, who had also not faced a three-set match in the state tournament. Christensen won the first set 4-6, but Foley responded, winning the subsequent sets 6-2, 6-2.

Tinisha Martheswaran defeated Region 13 top seed Marissa Linares of Grantsville 6-4, 7-6 (2), to win the second singles title.

“I think Tinisha from Waterford did a great job. She had a great match, we’ve seen her play a couple times this year,” Valentine said. “Her comeback from being down 4-1 in the first set was amazing.”

Maci Jackson of Grantsville took home top honors in third singles, defeating Hayden Harris of Richfield 6-1, 6-1.

Where Judge shined was in doubles, as the Bulldogs won first doubles and second doubles titles. Anna Drossos and Olivia Anderson beat Grantsville’s Paige Peterson and Lexi Carlson 6-4, 6-4 to keep the Bulldogs alive, then McCoy and Start finished what had been set up for them.

Saturday’s results

First singles

Semifinals

Katie Foley, Rowland Hall, def. Katherine MacPhail, Judge, 6-3, 6-0

Sophie Christensen, Waterford, def. Hannah Ostraff, North Sanpete, 6-0, 6-0

Final

Katie Foley, Rowland Hall, def. Sophie Christensen, Waterford, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

Second singles

Semifinals

Tanisha Martheswaran, Waterford, def. Emily Rougelot, Judge, 6-4, 6-2

Marissa Linares, Grantsville, def. Lauren Hadley, Morgan, 6-1, 6-3

Final

Tanisha Martheswaran, Waterford, def. Marissa Linares, Grantsville, 6-4, 7-6 (2)

Third singles

Semifinals

Maci Jackson, Grantsville, def. Taelyn Ballow, Juab, 6-2, 6-0

Hayden Harris, Richfield, def. Paige Anderson, Waterford, 7-6 (2), 6-3

Final

Maci Jackson, Grantsville, def. Hayden Harris, Richfield, 6-1, 6-1

First doubles

Semifinals

Paige Peterson/Lexi Carlson, Grantsville, def. McKenna Nielsen/Nakiah Taylor, North Sanpete, 7-5, 7-6 (5)

Anna Drossos/Olivia Anderson, Judge, def. Kristen Mogan/Audrey Thalman, 6-2, 6-2

Final

Anna Drossos/Olivia Anderson, Judge, def. Paige Peterson/Lexi Carlson, Grantsville, 6-4, 6-4

Second doubles

Semifinals

Kristen Crowther/Ellie Hair, Richfield, def. Whitney Dyreng/Alexis Naylor, Manti, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (6)

Ellie McCoy/Veronica Start, Judge, def. Erin Bartol/Ashley McMillan, Morgan, 6-3, 6-2

Final

Ellie McCoy/Veronica Start, Judge, def. Kristen Crowther/Ellie Hair, Richfield, 6-2, 6-4