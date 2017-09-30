SALT LAKE CITY — A number of church leaders offered well wishes to LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson during their talks and prayers Saturday during the first three sessions of the 187th Semiannual General Conference.

The 90-year-old President Monson did not attend conference due to limitations of age. Elder Robert D. Hales of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was also not in attendance after being hospitalized recently, the Deseret News reported.

Saturday Morning

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, during his opening remarks: "We send our love and greetings to Pres. Thomas S. Monson, who is viewing the proceedings from his home."

Elder Larry R. Lawrence, who was granted emeritus general authority status later Saturday, in his opening prayer: "We ask a special blessing of comfort upon our beloved prophet, President Thomas S. Monson. Please let him know of the love that is in the hearts of members through the world."

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, during his remarks: "I think we could feel how congregations around the world joined us in this wonderful, musical petition, ‘God Bless Our Prophet Dear.’ Recently as we met with President Thomas S. Monson, he expressed with great solemnity and a countenance of happiness how much he loves the Lord, and that he knows that the Lord loves him. My dear brothers and sisters, I know that President Monson is very grateful for your love, your prayers and your dedication to the Lord and his great gospel."

Elder Massimo De Feo, a General Authority Seventy, in his closing prayer: "Now we pray for our dear prophet, President Thomas S. Monson, that thy angels may accompany him."

Saturday afternoon

President Uchtdorf, in his opening remarks: "We send our greetings to our dear president, Thomas S. Monson, who is watching the proceedings at his home. President Monson, we love you."

Elder Lawrence E. Corbridge, a General Authority Seventy, in his opening prayer: "We thank thee, oh God, for a prophet and pray that he will know of our love for him and that we miss him this day."

Elder Gary E. Stevenson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve, in his talk: "On August 21 of this year, two rare events occurred that captured the attention of people around the world. The first was the 90th birthday celebration of our beloved prophet, President Thomas S. Monson. At the time, I was on assignment in the Pacific Area and was thrilled that the Saints of Australia, Vanuatu, New Zealand, and French Polynesia were not only aware of his personal milestone, but they also rejoiced in celebrating it. I felt fortunate to share in their warm expressions of faith and love for this great man. What an inspiration it is to see the connection Latter-day Saints share with their prophet.

"Of course, President Monson, mindful of those desiring to wish him happy birthday, described an ideal birthday gift: 'Find someone who is having a hard time or is ill or lonely and do something for them. That's all I would ask.' We love and sustain you, President Monson."

President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Quorum of the Twelve, in his talk: "I know that President Thomas S. Monson is a prophet of God on the earth today. I love him and sustain him with all my heart."

Elder Allan F. Packer, a General Authority Seventy, in his closing prayer: "We pray for our president, President Monson, that he will be blessed and strengthened and continue to guide us. We pray for Elder Hales, and for many others who need special blessings at this time."

Priesthood session

President Eyring, in his opening remarks: "We send out warm regards to President Thomas S. Monson, who is at his home."

Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy, in his opening prayer: "We pray this hour that President Monson and Elder Hales will feel of our love and our faith and prayers in their behalf."

Elder Rafael E. Pino, a General Authority Seventy, in his closing prayer: "We pray for our beloved prophet, President Thomas S. Monson, his counselors, and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles."