SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson, who as the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is next in line to serve as president of the LDS Church, said Saturday that he has spent the last six months following the counsel of church President Thomas S. Monson.

President Monson is absent from the 187th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints due to "limitations incident to age," according to a news release.

During his last conference talk in April, he urged church members to study and ponder the Book of Mormon daily.

"Since President Monson’s challenge six months ago," President Nelson said, "I have tried to follow his counsel. Among other things, I’ve made lists of what the Book of Mormon is, what it affirms, what it refutes, what it fulfills, what it clarifies, and what it reveals.

"Looking at the Book of Mormon through those lenses has been an insightful and inspiring exercise. I recommend it to each of you."

President Nelson shared the six lists in the footnotes to his talk, which was provided to the media.

The Book of Mormon is:

— "Another Testament of Jesus Christ." Its major writers — Nephi, Jacob, Mormon, Moroni — and its translator, Joseph Smith, were all eye-witnesses of the Lord.

— A record of his ministry to people who lived in Ancient America.

— True, as attested by the Lord himself.

The Book of Mormon affirms:

— The individual identity of Heavenly Father and his Beloved Son, Jesus Christ.

— The necessity of the Fall of Adam and the wisdom of Eve, that men might have joy.

The Book of Mormon refutes notions that:

— Revelation ended with the Bible.

— Infants need to be baptized.

— Happiness can be found in wickedness.

— Individual goodness is adequate for exaltation. Ordinances & covenants are needed.

— The Fall of Adam tainted mankind with "original sin."

The Book of Mormon fulfills Biblical prophecies that:

— "Other sheep" shall hear his voice.

— God will do "a marvelous work and a wonder," speaking "out of the dust."

— The "stick of Judah" and the "stick of Joseph" will become one.

— Scattered Israel will be gathered "in the latter days" and how that will be done.

— The land of inheritance for the lineage of Joseph is the American emisphere.

The Book of Mormon clarifies understanding about:

— Our premortal existence.

— Death. It is a necessary component of God's great plan of happiness.

— Post-mortal existence begins in Paradise.

— The resurrection of the body, reunited with its spirit, becomes an immortal soul.

-- Our judgment by the Lord, will be according to our deeds and the desires of our heart.

— How ordinances are properly performed: e.g. baptism, sacrament, confer the Holy Ghost.

— The Atonement of Jesus Christ.

— The Resurrection.

-- The important role of angels.

-- The eternal nature of Priesthood.

-- How human behavior is influenced more by the power of the word than power of the sword.

The Book of Mormon reveals information previously unknown:

-- Baptisms were performed before Jesus Christ was born.

-- Temples were built and used by people in ancient America.

-- Joseph, 11th son of Israel, foresaw the prophetic role of Joseph Smith.

-- Nephi (600-592 B.C.) foresaw the discovery and colonizing of America.

-- Plain and precious parts of the Bible have been lost.

-- The Light of Christ is given to each person.

-- The importance of individual agency and the need for opposition in all things.

-- Warnings about "secret combinations."