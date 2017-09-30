During the Saturday afternoon session of 187th Semiannual General Conference on Sept. 30, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, presented the names of general Church leaders for the members' sustaining votes.

Three General Authority Seventies were released and granted emeritus status — Elders Stanley G. Ellis, Larry R. Lawrence and W. Craig Zwick. Elder Donald L. Hallstrom and Elder Richard J. Maynes were released from the Presidency of the Seventy, while Elder Juan A. Uceda and Elder Patrick Kearon were sustained to the presidency.

One Area Seventy — Torben Engbjerg — was called while 32 Area Seventies were released.

Four members of the Quorum of the Twelves Apostles spoke during the session, including President Russell M. Nelson, Elder Quentin L. Cook, Elder Gary E. Stevenson and Elder Ronald A. Rasband. Elder O. Vincent Haleck, General Authority Seventy, and Brother Stephen W. Owen, Young Men general president, also offered remarks. Among other things, Church members were encouraged to use technology to lift and inspire others, to emulate the Christlike attribute of humility, to qualify for the guidance of the Spirit, and to read the Book of Mormon every day.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the session and extended love to President Monson. President Uchtdorf said President Monson was watching the session from his home.

Elder Lawrence E. Corbridge and Elder Allan F. Packer, General Authority Seventies, offered the open and closing prayers for the session A choir comprised of youth from stakes in Midvale and Sandy, Utah, directed by Leah Tarrant, provided music for the session, accompanied by organist Linda Margetts.