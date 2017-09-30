Dixie State’s women’s volleyball team posted its second three-game Pacific West Conference sweep in less than 24 hours as the Trailblazers defeated Dominican University, 3-0, on Saturday afternoon at the DSU Student Activities Center.

The Trailblazers (5-8, 3-2 PacWest) closed the first stanza with a 13-5 run to turn a 12-9 score into a 25-14 opening set win. DSU slipped by the Penguins (3-9, 2-2 PacWest) to take the second set by a 25-22 count, then pulled away from DUC in the deciding third frame to complete the sweep with a 25-19 result.

A night after posting a season-high hitting percentage, Dixie State bettered it by a full 20 points as the Trailblazers hit an even .300 in the match, including a .438 clip in the opening set. Sophomore Lauren Gammell collected game highs of 12 kills and four total blocks, while junior Kayla Chapman hit .647 on her way to 11 kills, which was one off her career high of 12 set last season vs. Dominican. Freshman Jordyn Nelson posted a double-double with 19 assists and 10 digs with a career-high four aces.

DSU’s defense limited Dominican to a .145 hitting percentage as three Trailblazers collected double figures in digs, led by juniors Sid Brandon and Hannan Doonan with 15 and 11, respectively.

Dixie State closes its three-match homestand on Friday, Oct. 5, when the Trailblazers welcome Hawai'i Pacific to the DSU SAC. First serve is set for 6 p.m.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.