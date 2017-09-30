TAYLORSVILLE — A 26-year-old man was arrested for investigation of DUI Saturday after police say he crashed through a fence and into a junior high school.

Unified police say the man was driving about 11 a.m. when his car went off the road, through a fence and then crashed into some bushes at Eisenhower Junior High, 4351 S. Redwood Road, breaking a window of the school before coming to a stop.

Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said no one at the school was injured, though there were soccer games going on nearby at the time. The driver was not injured, Lohrke said, and the man's name was not immediately released.

Granite School District officials confirmed that despite damage to the window, Eisenhower Junior High is expected to be back in session for school Monday, Lohrke said.