In 1986, then-Elder Russell M. Nelson met with an African tribal king at a lecture at a university in Accra, Ghana. The king was a serious student of the Bible and loved the Lord. But when Elder Nelson introduced him to the Book of Mormon, he became very interested.

"You could have given me diamonds or rubies," the king said, "but nothing is more precious to me than this additional knowledge about the Lord Jesus Christ."

"My brothers and sisters, how precious is the Book of Mormon to you?" President Nelson, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, asked during the Saturday afternoon session of general conference on Sept. 30. "If you were offered diamonds or rubies or the Book of Mormon, which would you choose? Honestly, which is of greater worth to you?"

Six months ago, President Thomas S. Monson's issued a challenge in the April 2017 general conference for everyone to prayerfully study and ponder the Book of Mormon each day. President Nelson, along with many others, has followed that counsel.

"Among other things, I've made lists of what the Book of Mormon is, what it affirms, what it refutes, what it fulfills, what it clarifies and what it reveals," President Nelson said. "Looking at the Book of Mormon through these lenses has been an insightful and inspiring exercise. I recommend it to each of you."

During these six months, President Nelson has invited several groups to consider three questions while reading and studying the Book of Mormon:

"First, what would your life be like without the Book of Mormon? Second, what would you not know? And third, what would you not have?"

Enthusiastic answers from the groups came straight from their hearts.

President Nelson said, "My dear brothers and sisters, I testify that the Book of Mormon is truly the word of God. It contains the answers to life's most compelling questions. It teaches the doctrine of Christ. It expands and clarifies many of the plain and precious truths that were lost through centuries of time and numerous translations of the Bible."

The Book of Mormon provides "the fullest and most authoritative understanding of the Atonement of Jesus Christ to be found anywhere," President Nelson said.

"The Book of Mormon both illuminates the teachings of the Master and exposes the tactics of the adversary. The Book of Mormon teaches true doctrine to dispel false religious traditions — such as the erroneous practice of performing infant baptisms. The Book of Mormon gives purpose to life by urging us to ponder the potential of eternal life and never-ending happiness."

President Nelson said when he thinks of the Book of Mormon, he thinks of the word power. "The truths of the Book of Mormon have the power to heal, comfort, restore, succor, strengthen, console and cheer our souls."

President Nelson promised Church members that "as you prayerfully study the Book of Mormon every day, you will make better decisions — every day. I promise that as you ponder what you study, the windows of heaven will open and you will receive answers to your own questions and direction for your own life. I promise that as you daily immerse yourself in the Book of Mormon, you can be immunized against the evils of the day, even the gripping plague of pornography and other mind-numbing addictions."

Simply knowing that the Book of Mormon is true is good, but not enough. "We need to feel, deep in the inmost parts of our hearts, that the Book of Mormon is unequivocally the word of God. We must feel it so deeply that we would never want to live even one day without it," President Nelson said.

In closing, he said, "I testify that Joseph Smith was and is the prophet of this last dispensation. It was he who, through the gift and power of God, translated this holy book. This is the book that will help to prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord. ... I testify with my whole soul that in a most miraculous and singular way, the Book of Mormon teaches us of Jesus Christ and His gospel."