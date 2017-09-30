“Let us join as worldwide Saints in doing that which is necessary to have the widow’s heart,” said Elder O. Vincent Haleck, a General Authority Seventy, during the Saturday afternoon session of general conference on Sept. 30.

Elder Haleck referenced the widow who the Savior observed throw her two mites into the treasury. “Even though her two mites were a meager contribution, to the Savior, her gift was of supreme value, because she gave everything,” he said. “In that moment the Savior fully knew the widow, for her gift showed Him her heart. The quality, and depth, of her love and faith were such that she gave knowing that her ‘want’ would be supplied.”

Elder Haleck shared three stories of “widow hearts” — of people who, despite difficulty, determined to give their all to the Savior.

The first story he shared was about an older couple whose decision to be baptized changed every aspect of their lives — their employment, social standing, important friendships and support of their family.

The second experience he shared was about a Samoan village chief who opened his village to the Church after years of prohibiting missionaries to teach in the area.

“This leader was willing to relinquish years of tradition, confront much opposition and stand firm so that others might be blessed,” he said.

The third example was when Elder Haleck was serving as a counselor to a bishop in a new ward in American Samoa. During that time members were encouraged to donate to a building fund to assist in the construction of a temple.

"All who gave, did so willingly and joyfully, because the widow’s heart within them could see with the eye of faith the great crowning blessings in store for their families, and all of the people of Samoa and American Samoa, for generations to come.”

Like the widow, followers of Christ have the same opportunity to give all they have to the Savior.

“The heart of the widow who gave her two mites is a heart that will give all by making sacrifices; by enduring hardship, persecution, and rejection; and by bearing burdens of many kinds. The heart of the widow is a heart that senses, feels and knows the light of truth and will give anything to embrace that truth. It is also to help others to see that same light and come to the same measure of eternal happiness and joy. Finally, the heart of the widow is defined by a willingness to give all for building up the kingdom of God on the earth.”