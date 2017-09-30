“Don’t let life’s distractions eclipse heaven’s light,” Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught during the Saturday afternoon session of general conference on Sept. 30.

“A solar eclipse is, indeed, a remarkable phenomenon of nature during which the beauty, warmth and light of the sun can be completely covered by a comparatively insignificant object, causing darkness and chill,” he said. “A similar phenomenon can be replicated in a spiritual sense, when otherwise small and insignificant matters are drawn too close and block the beauty, warmth and heavenly light of the gospel of Jesus Christ, replacing it with cold darkness.”

Recognizing that no one wants to purposefully obscure their vision of heaven or allow a spiritual eclipse to happen in their lives, Elder Stevenson shared “thoughts that may assist us in preventing spiritual eclipses from causing us permanent spiritual damage.”

Gospel glasses: Maintain a gospel perspective

Like viewers to the solar eclipse needed to wear special glasses to protect their eyes from damage or blindness, individuals need to look through gospel glasses to maintain a gospel perspective.

“When I speak of seeing through ‘gospel glasses,’ I am not suggesting that we do not acknowledge or discuss the challenges we face or that we walk blissfully ignorant of the traps and evils the enemy has placed before us,” he said. “I am not speaking of wearing blinders — but just the opposite. I am suggesting that we look at challenges through the lens of the gospel.”

Perspective is the ability to see all relevant information in a meaningful relationship, the leader taught. A gospel perspective expands a person’s sight to an eternal view.

“When you put on ‘gospel glasses,’ you find enhanced perspective, focus and vision in the way you think about your priorities, your problems, your temptations and even your mistakes,” he said. “You will see brighter light that you could not see without them.”

Elder Stevenson reminded listeners that it is not only negative things that can cause a spiritual eclipse in a person’s life. Even admirable or positive endeavors — education, prosperity, power, influence, ambition and talents and gifts — can become distractions when drawn so close that they blot out the gospel light and bring darkness.

Social media

Recognizing there is much good that is available through social media and Church websites, Elder Stevenson reminded listeners that there are also risks associated with them that, when drawn too close, can put a person in a possible spiritual eclipse.

“The use of social media, mobile apps, and games can be inordinately time-consuming and can reduce face-to-face interaction,” he said. “This loss of personal conversation can affect marriages, take the place of valuable spiritual practices, and stifle the development of social skills, especially among youth.”

Other risks include an idealized reality and debilitating comparisons.

“Many — if not most — of the pictures posted on social media tend to portray life at its very best — often unrealistically,” he said. “We have all seen beautiful images of home decor, wonderful vacation spots, smiling selfies, elaborate food preparation and seemingly unattainable body images. …

“Comparing our own seemingly average existence with others’ well-edited, perfectly crafted lives as represented on social media, may leave us with feelings of discouragement, envy and even failure.”

Elder Stevenson reminded listeners that success in life doesn’t come down to how many likes, “friends” or “followers” a person has on social media.

“It does, however, have something to do with meaningfully connecting with others and adding light to their lives,” he said. “Hopefully, we can learn to be more real, find more humor, and experience less discouragement when confronted with images that may portray idealized reality and that too often lead to debilitating comparisons.”

Pride

Pride is the opposite of humility, which is a “willingness to submit to the will of the Lord,” he said.

“Pride is often competitive; it is a tendency to seek to become more and presume we are better than others,” he said. “Pride often results in feelings of anger and hatred; it causes one to hold grudges or to withhold forgiveness. Pride is swallowed in the Christlike attribute of humility.”

Relationships, especially with close family and loved ones, are fostered in humility and are stymied by pride, the leader taught.

“If you discover anything that seems to be blocking your light and joy of the gospel in your life, I invite you to look through the lens of the gospel and be vigilant to not allow insignificant and inconsequential matters in life to obscure your eternal view of the great plan of happiness.”