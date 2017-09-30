Three General Authority Seventies — Elder Stanley G. Ellis, Elder Larry R. Lawrence and Elder W. Craig Zwick — have been released and granted emeritus status. The announcement came during the Saturday afternoon session of the 187th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 30.

Elder Stanley G. Ellis was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 1, 2006. In his calling as a general authority, he has served in many capacities in different areas around the world. He served as a counselor in the Brazil North Area and the Brazil Area, as assistant executive director of the Curriculum Department, as an area assistant in the North America Southwest Area and as a member of the scriptures committee. He served as assistant executive director of the Priesthood and Family Department and his latest assignment was as first counselor in the Africa Southeast Area.

Elder Ellis spoke in general conference twice during his service as a General Authority Seventy. Prior to his service as a general authority, Elder Ellis worked in law and finance and was the chief executive officer of a financial consulting firm. He graduated from Harvard University in government in 1972 and received a law degree from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University in 1976.

He and his wife, Kathryn Kloepfer Ellis, were married in June 1969 and are the parents of nine children.

Elder Larry R. Lawrence was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 3, 2010. As a general authority his assignments included serving as a counselor and later president of the Europe East Area, a member of the scriptures committee, assistant executive director of the Priesthood and Family Department, and in the leadership of the Middle East/Africa North Area. He has given two addresses in general conference.

Prior to his call as a general authority he worked as an ophthalmologist at Lawrence Eye Associates. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural biochemistry from the University of Arizona in 1969. He received a doctor of medicine degree from the University of Arizona in 1973. In 1977, he completed an ophthalmology residency at Valley Medical Center in Fresno, California.

Elder Lawrence joined the Church in 1970, and he and his wife, Sister Laurel Stott Lawrence, were married on Nov. 5, 1971. They are the parents of six children.

Elder W. Craig Zwick has been serving as a General Authority since he was sustained on April 1, 1995. During his service he has had assignments as a counselor and president of the Brazil and Brazil South Area, as a counselor and president of the North America Northeast Area, and as a counselor in both the Europe West Area and Europe Central Area. He served as assistant executive director of the Missionary Department, as assistant executive director of the Correlation Department, and on many committees of the Church. His latest assignments were in the Church's Utah South Area, Utah Salt Lake City Area and Utah North Area.

Elder Zwick spoke in general conference four times during his time as a General Authority. Prior to becoming a General Authority Seventy, he presided over the Chile Santiago South Mission from 1989-1992 and over the Puerto Rico San Juan Mission in 2014.

Elder Zwick spent his professional career in the construction industry, where he was the president and chief executive officer of Zwick Construction Company. He received a bachelor of science degree in business management and finance from the University of Utah. His career included assignments outside of his business — serving on the board of directors of the Associated General Contractors of America, executive director of the Utah State Department of Transportation and as a member of the Utah Air Travel Council. He has also served as a member of the University of Utah Alumni Board, as a member of the Utah Symphony board of directors, and as a member of the Utah Education Foundation.

He and his wife, Sister Janet Johnson Zwick were married on Nov. 1969 and are the parents of four children.