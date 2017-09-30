Thousands of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met in the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City — and in other locations around the world — for the 187th Semiannual General Conference.

President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency conducted the session and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir provided music. Speakers included President Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the First Presidency; Elder Dallin H. Oaks, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder D. Todd Christofferson, all of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Sister Bonnie L. Oscarson, Young Women general president; and Elder John C. Pingree, Jr., General Authority Seventy.

Elder Larry R. Lawrence and Elder Massimo De Feo, General Authority Seventies, offered the prayers.

In beginning the Saturday morning session of the conference, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf discussed his belief that every man, woman and child experience a yearning to return to his or her Heavenly Home.

“Deep within us is a longing to somehow reach past the veil and embrace Heavenly Parents we once knew and cherished,” the second counselor in the First Presidency taught.

President Uchtdorf offered two reasons individuals should turn to the Lord. “First: Your life will be better. Second: God will use you to make the lives of other's better.”

Elder Oaks spoke of how members of the Church "are blessed with unique doctrine and different ways of viewing the world."

The restored Gospel of Jesus Christ and the inspired Family Proclamation are essential teachings to guide mortal preparation for exaltation, Elder Oaks said. Those who strive for exaltation must make personal choices in family life according to the Lord's way whenever that differs from the world's way.

Elder Holland addressed the topic, "Be ye therefore perfect — eventually."

“Brother and sisters, every one of us aspires to a more Christ-like life than we often succeed in living,” he taught. “If we admit that honestly and are trying to improve, we are not hypocrites; we are human. May we refuse to let our own mortal follies, and the inevitable shortcomings of even the best men and women around us, make us cynical about the truths of the gospel or hope for our future or the possibility of true Godliness.

“If we persevere, then somewhere in eternity our refinement will be finished and complete — which is the New Testament meaning of perfection.”