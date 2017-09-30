SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man has died after losing control of his motorcycle and falling off the roadway Friday night in East Canyon.

Witnesses told police that Alex Russell Ferrell, 57, was riding in the canyon near 200 North and 8300 East about 6 p.m. when he lost control and his motorcycle went approximately 50 yards down the side of the mountain.

Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said medical personnel with the Unified Fire Authority arrived to treat Ferrell, who was alive at the time.

Emergency personnel placed Ferrell in an ambulance and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family during this time of loss," Lohrke said.

Unified police detectives with the multijurisdictional crash analysis reconstruction team are investigating the crash.