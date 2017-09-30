In the wake of recent disasters, many Church members, including young women, have donned yellow Helping Hands T-shirts to help clear houses of debris. Others have offered generous donations to help relieve suffering, said Sister Bonnie L. Oscarson. "Your generosity and compassion are inspiring and Christlike."

"Today I want to mention an aspect of service that I feel is important for all — no matter where we are located. It is an aspect of service for all of us who have watched news of recent events and have felt helpless to know what to do. The answer might actually be right before us," said Sister Oscarson, Young Women general president, during the Saturday morning session of general conference on Sept. 30.

While many have desires to serve others, it's easy to miss opportunities to do just that, Sister Oscarson said. "We are touched when we see the suffering and great needs of those halfway around the world, but we may fail to see there is a person who needs our friendship sitting right next to us in class."

One of the best places to give service is within the home, Sister Oscarson said. "Showing kindness and concern for your siblings and parents helps create an atmosphere of unity and invites the Spirit into the home," she said. "Changing the world begins with strengthening your own family."

Another area of focus is within ward families. As a ward family and disciples of Jesus Christ, "we watch out for one another, encourage one another and find ways to serve and strengthen each other," Sister Oscarson said. "We are not just receivers and takers of what is offered at Church; we are needed to be givers and suppliers. ...

"Ask your Heavenly Father to show you those around you who need your help and inspire you on how to best serve them. Remember that the Savior most often ministered to one person at a time."

The last area to look for opportunities to serve is in the local neighborhood and community, she said. "While at times we are called upon to help after a major disaster, on a day-to-day basis we are encouraged to look for opportunities in our own areas to lift and help those in need," Sister Oscarson said.