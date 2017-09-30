SALT LAKE CITY — A message and a prayer of love for LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson began the Saturday sessions of the faith's 187th Semiannual Conference.

"We send our love and greetings to President Thomas S. Monson, who is viewing the proceedings from his home," said President Henry B. Eyring, the first counselor in the First Presidency, who is conducting the morning session of the worldwide conference.

On Thursday, the church announced that President Monson, 90, would not attend this conference "because of limitations incident to his age."

"We ask a special blessing of comfort upon our beloved prophet, President Thomas S. Monson," prayed Elder Larry R. Lawrence of the Seventy. "Please let him know of the love that is in the hearts of members through the world."

The session's first speaker, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, tied the opening song by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to the man Mormons revere as a prophet.

"I think we could feel how congregations around the world joined us in this wonderful, musical petition, ‘God Bless Our Prophet Dear,’" President Uchtdorf said. "Recently as we met with President Thomas S. Monson, he expressed with great solemnity and a countenance of happiness how much he loves the Lord, and that he knows that the Lord loves him. My dear brothers and sisters, I know that President Monson is very grateful for your love, your prayers and your dedication to the Lord and his great gospel."

This story will updated.