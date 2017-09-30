Scoreboard and box scores

2A NORTH

AMERICAN LEADERSHIP 38, GUNNISON 14: Ethan Morley threw two touchdown passes, one to Fielding Morley and another to Holland Morley, to help American Leadership get the road win over Gunnison. Jacob Negus had himself a game for the Eagles, throwing three touchdown passes in the win.

MILLARD 41, NORTH SUMMIT 13: Brooks Myers passed for four touchdowns, two of which went to Jaxon Wardle, in the Millard victory over North Summit. Dillon Lund also ran in a final interception return to seal the win.

SOUTH SUMMIT 56, DELTA 21: The Wildcats, led by quarterback Kael Atkinson, easily defeated the Rabbits. Atkinson threw six touchdown passes, to four different receivers. Parker Grajek hauled in two of those, as did Cole Reidhead. Dallin Draper added a pair of touchdowns on the ground for South Summit, who continue to roll through the ranks of 2A.

2A SOUTH

BEAVER 42, NORTH SEVIER 12: Beaver accumulated a 28-12 lead by halftime over North Sevier and coasted to the road win from there. Porter Hollingshead was great for the Beavers, scoring four touchdowns on the ground while Braxton Albrecht and Rhett Jordan each added a rushing TD of their own.

GRAND 34, ENTERPRISE 7: The Red Devils jumped out to a 27-0 first half lead and never looked back en route to the easy win over Enterprise. Brayden Troutt rushed for two touchdowns in the Grand victory.

SAN JUAN 32, SOUTH SEVIER 13: Baylr Eldredge was great for San Juan in its big win, scoring two rushing touchdowns and throwing for two more, including an 80-yard pass to Dylan Ivins.

3A NORTH

GRANTSVILLE 41, CARBON 6: It was all Grantsville in its region match-up with Carbon as the Cowboys cruised to the road win. Gage Schmidt started the scoring with a 90-yard kick return for a touchdown in the first quarter and with a rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Four different players scored the Cowboys' other four touchdowns.

MORGAN 47, EMERY 27: Morgan got the win over Emery on the road as Jacob Stephens threw four TD passes to four different receivers. Bronson Neuenschwander was the recipient of one of those passes and also returned a kickoff for another score for Trojans.

UNION 53, JUDGE MEMORIAL 24: Union scored 20 fourth-quarter points to seal its victory over Judge Memorial. Lincoln Labrum led the Cougars in the win with four total touchdowns, two through the air and another two on the ground.

3A SOUTH

JUAB 27, SUMMIT ACADEMY 7: Alex White led Juab in its win over Summit Academy, rushing for two TDs, including a 77-yard score. Joey Aagard added a rushing touchdown of his own for the Wasps while Easton Wright found Gage Tischner for a 30-yard touchdown pass as well.

JUAN DIEGO 42, MANTI 14: The Soaring Eagle opened the game up with 21 unanswered points to get an early jump on the Templars. Zach Hoffman rushed for three touchdowns while teammate Hunter Easterly ran for two more in the Juan Diego victory.

RICHFIELD 29, NORTH SANPETE 0: Richfield methodically defeated North Sanpete in region play thanks in large part to a very balanced scoring attack. Four different players scored touchdowns for the Wildcats and kicker Christian Covarrubias hit a 29-yard field goal to cap the scoring.

REGION 1

NORTHRIDGE 35, LAYTON 7: Northridge's Josiah Kelley ran for a touchdown, caught one, and returned an interception for another on defense to lead the Knights to a dominant win over Layton.

SYRACUSE 28, FREMONT 14: The Silver Wolves rallied for two touchdowns in the final quarter, but it wasn't enough as the Titans picked up the Region 1 victory at home. Ty Metcalfe connected with Ty Burke for two touchdowns in the Syracuse win.

WEBER 42, DAVIS 9: Warriors Quarterback Austin Bartholomew ran for two touchdowns and threw another to lead Weber to another win over Davis.

REGION 2

CYPRUS 43, HILLCREST 7: Cyprus outscored Hillcrest 30-7 in the second half as the Pirates dominated. Asher Pollock caught two touchdown passes to lead the Pirates past Hillcrest.

KEARNS 52, HUNTER 36: Sese Felila ran for four touchdowns to lead Kearns to the road win in its shootout against Hunter. The two teams were tied at the half, but the Cougars took control in the second half and held the home team to only one touchdown.

REGION 3

EAST 57, COPPER HILLS 0: Sione Molisi scored three rushing touchdowns while teammate Ben Ford ran for two touchdowns and completed a TD pass to Chris Nash in the Leopards' big win.

HERRIMAN 27, WEST JORDAN 9: Coming off their near upset of East, the Mustangs made short work of the Jaguars after falling behind by two scores early. After going scoreless in the first quarter, Herriman reeled off 27 unanswered points. Quarterback Blake Freeland threw for a score and ran for two more in the win. Mustang kicker Isaac Chance was excellent as well, with two field goals.

RIVERTON 37, TAYLORSVILLE 24: After an early back-and-forth battle, the Riverton defense held the Warriors scoreless in the second half as the Silverwolves picked up the region win. Cannon Coggins tossed in two touchdown passes in the win, connecting with Stetson Thacker and Hamaua Tuione. Taylorsville's Dane Leituala passed for three TDs for his team in the loss.

REGION 4

BINGHAM 28, LONE PEAK 10: Bingham's Tanner Merrill and Junior Tafuna both recorded Pick 6s to lead the Miners to the big victory over Lone Peak as they finished with four interceptions against Lone Peak's potent offense. Bingham quarterback Ryan Wood passed for a touchdown and ran for another to lead the offense.

PLEASANT GROVE 34, WESTLAKE 21: The Vikings pulled out what may very well prove to be a playoff clinching win over the Thunder. Pleasant Grove quarterback Jake Jensen threw for a score and ran for a score in the win. He was helped in the scoring column by Kainoa Maldonado who rushed for a score, as well as by the Maika Tauteoli, who had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

REGION 5

BOUNTIFUL 13, WOODS CROSS 10: Brig Willard scored the game-winning TD on a 19-yard burst in overtime as Bountiful edged rival Woods Cross for the region win in a low-scoring defensive battle.

VIEWMONT 35, ROY 28: Viewmont edged out Roy to get the road win in the back-and-forth contest. Roy took the lead by halftime with 21 second-quarter points, but Viewmont scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half and held on for the win. Cameron Brown was outstanding for the Vikings with four rushing touchdowns, including the Vikings' three TDs in the second half.

REGION 6

HIGHLAND 38, OLYMPUS 21: Despite trailing early, Highland easily defeated Olympus on the road as the Rams' Colton White ran for two touchdowns and Cole Peterson threw for a score and ran for another. Bronson Olevao had a 55-yard pick-six for Highland as well.

LEHI 42, WEST 0: The Pioneers continued their run of good play, annihilating the Panthers in region play. Quarterback Cammon Cooper was suberb, throwing five touchdown passes. Carsen Manookin got involved as well, scoring on a 10 yard run in the third quarter. The Lehi defense was even better than the offense, holding West scoreless.

SKYLINE 47, MURRAY 7: Skyline quarter Tommy McGrath threw five touchdowns and the Eagles defense dominated as it rolled past Murray for the region win. Taylor Larsen recorded two of Skyline's four interceptions while the Eagles also recovered three fumbles, had three sacks, and also blocked a punt. Saione Matagi added a pair of rushing TDs for Skyline.

REGION 7

CORNER CANYON 52, BRIGHTON 6: Corner Canyon blew past Brighton to get the road win as kicker Conner Ebeling went 7-for-7 on PATs and hit a 39-yard field goal as well. The Chargers' Zach Wilson threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score while teammate Tai Gonzales ran for three scores of his own.

JORDAN 63, COTTONWOOD 7: Jordan Quarterback Crew Wakley had another great game running for three touchdowns to lead the Beetdiggers past Cottonwood.

TIMPVIEW 19, ALTA 17: After losing the lead, the Thunderbirds rallied with back-to-back field goals in the final quarter to retake the lead and secure the win. Amoni Tuha rushed for a TD while the rest of the Timpview scoring came from four field goals by Luke Simpson.

REGION 8

PROVO 20, MAPLE MOUNTAIN 0: Provo shut out Maple Mountain on the road to get the region win. Braiden Lovell hit field goals of 37 and 26 yards for the Bulldogs while Drason Havea scored on a run and Kaeden Anderson had a 55-yard pick-six.

SKYRIDGE 24, TIMPANOGOS 21: Kani Taufa had an 18-yard pick six in the fourth quarter to give Skyridge the 10-point lead that it needed to eke out the victory over Timpanogos. Jayden Clemons had a solid game for the Falcons in the win, throwing two touchdown passes.

SPRINGVILLE 26, WASATCH 24: Springville overcame a halftime deficit to beat Wasatch. Bradley Nicol rushed for 107 yards and one touchdown and Ben Schreiner had an 80 yard touchdown to lead the Red Devils to victory. Cole Bowers added 88 yards on the ground and Ty Eriksson ran for one touchdown and threw for another to complete to comeback.

REGION 9

CEDAR 34, SNOW CANYON 28: The teams battled in the triple overtime thriller. Cedar's Trenton Maurer ran in a game winning 12 yard touchdown run in the third overtime to give Cedar a big win. Maurer ran for 227 yards, three touchdowns, and also returned an interception for a return as Cedar defeated Snow Canyon.

DIXIE 64, CANYON VIEW 0: Jacob Barben lit the Falcons up. The Flyers Quarterback threw four touchdown passes to lead Dixie past Canyon View in an absolutely dominant performance.

PINE VIEW 49, HURRICANE 7: The Panthers came out of the gate hot, scoring 14 unanswered points in the first quarter and another 28 in the second to take a demanding lead over Hurricane. Dallin Brown led his team with five touchdowns, including three rushing and then connecting with Michael Moten and Gavin Bateman for another two.

REGION 10

MOUNTAIN VIEW 32, UINTAH 28: Mountain View got a late defensive stop to escape with the Region 10 win at Uintah. Nata Suguturaga threw four touchdown passes to pace the Bruins to the win.

OREM 42, SALEM HILLS 17: The Tigers and quarterback Cooper Legas continued their run through Region 10, handily defeating Salem Hills. Legas threw for five scores, two apiece to Klaysen Christianson and Trevor Rockey. Star receiver Puka Nacua hauled in a touchdown pass as well while defensive back Shawn Anderson had an interception return for a touchdown.

SPANISH FORK 54, PAYSON 10: Carson Chappell passed for four touchdowns, two of which went to Leota Saili, as the Dons picked up the big victory over Payson. Mateen Lomax also ran for two more scores for Spanish Fork.

REGION 11

BONNEVILLE 9, BEN LOMOND 3: A 35 yard field goal by Aaron Eberhard and a passing TD from Jonah Nielson to Jeffrey Criddle was all the Lakers needed to secure the region victory over Ben Lomond in a low scoring match-up.

STANSBURY 22, PARK CITY 14: The Stallions pulled out the big region win, rallying past the Miners. Park City scored first, and entered the half with a touchdown lead. Stansbury controlled the second half, scoring two touchdowns while holding the Miners scoreless.

TOOELE 49, OGDEN 6: The Buffalo offense had seven rushing touchdowns in the game, three of which came from Jeno Bins while another two came from Austin Meono in the Region 11 victory over Ogden.

REGION 12

MOUNTAIN CREST 17, BEAR RIVER 10: The Mustangs picked up the narrow Region 12 win over Bear River.

NONREGION

AMERICAN FORK 56, GRANGER 29: American Fork's passing attack was unstoppable. The Cavemen threw six touchdown passes with Quarterback Bronson Barron throwing five, including four to wide receiver Chase Roberts.

BOX ELDER 24, CLEARFIELD 7: The Bees walked away with the statement win, taking down the Falcons. Box Elder was consistent throughout, scoring in each and every quarter. Jeremiah Peterson, Hyrum Blachard, and Jeremy Kaleikini each rushed for a touchdown and kicker Alex Stevens' field goal was good from 29 yards out. The Bees defense was stellar, shutting out Clearfield after an early first quarter score.

KANAB 14, RICH 12: Despite only scoring in the first half, Kanab was able to come away with the hard-fought victory over Rich. Wyatt Houston scored a 91 yard interception return while Tavin Ott added a rushing touchdown in the win for the Cowboys.

LAYTON CHRISTIAN 28, MONTICELLO 14: Ryleigh McCombs passed for a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown, and also caught a touchdown pass as Layton Christian knocked off Monticello in its final preseason game of the season.

MILFORD 41, ALTAMONT 6: Milford used a 27 point second quarter to pull away from Altamont after a very tight first quarter. Bryson Barnes ran for three touchdowns to lead the Tigers past Altamont.

PAROWAN 69, WAYNE 0: The Rams put up a ridiculous 58 points in the first half to quickly bury visiting Wayne. Porter Miller led Parowan with three touchdown runs as the Rams dominated visiting Wayne.