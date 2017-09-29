This one feels good. It was a do-or-die game. In this region we have no more margins for error. The boys took a couple years off of my life, but we did it. Great win.

PROVO — Timpview, which started region play 0-1, triumphed 19-17 Friday in a monumental 5A game against Alta, which came into the night in a three-way tie for first place.

Timpview got the Region 7 home victory, beating a talented Alta offense by holding it when needed.

“This one feels good, it was a do-or-die game,” said Timpview head coach Cary Whittingham. “In this region we have no more margins for error. The boys took a couple years off of my life, but we did it, great win.”

Timpview had the halftime lead of 13-7, but it was the Hawks who came out in the third and dominated the quarter, scoring 10 points to lead 17-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Thunderbirds wouldn’t be denied as senior kicker Luke Simpson responded with two of his four field goals midway through the fourth. Simpson’s first of the quarter was a 41-yard kick, bringing the Thunderbirds within a point at 17-16 with eight minutes left.

Two minutes later, Timpview’s Beau Tu’ua intercepted Alta quarterback Will Dana for the third time for the night, leading to Simpson’s fourth field goal of the evening, a 25-yard kick, to push the Thunderbirds over the top 19-17 with just over six minutes remaining.

Timpview rolled down the clock to a minute before punting to Alta. The Hawks (1-1, 4-2) were unable to put anything together and the Thunderbirds improved to 1-1 in region play.

Whittingham responded to the adversity his team faced late in the third quarter, urging the “mentally tough kids to hang in there and impose their will, believe they can win and impose their will on Alta and get it done.”

Timpview’s defense came up strong all night, coming away with five turnovers off Alta, four of which were interceptions of passes by Dana.

Tevita Foketi intercepted Dana twice in the second quarter.

“Very proud of the defense today,” Whittingham said. “Alta was on the field for some long drives today, but we stiffened up and a few times they just came away with just a field goal. But our defense did their job.”

Timpview started out early with a strong first quarter to lead 10-0. Amoni Tuha had various runs to lead the offense, which came away with Simpson’s first field goal of the night midway in the first quarter.

Timpview running back Jacob Bosco ran for a 19-yard run to the 25, followed by Thunderbird quarterback Jake Biggs' 13-yard run to the 12. Tuha then ran for a 12-yard scamper into the end zone to lead 10-0.

The Hawks' offense had some strong offensive plays at the start of the second quarter as Dana found receiver Zach Engstrom for a 59-yard touchdown pass to bring the Hawks within three points.

In the following possession for Timpview, Tuha rushed for 21-yards to midfield. Biggs then connected with Tim VanLeeuwen on a 33-yard pass-play down to the 2. Timpview ruined a chance for another score, though, as Biggs found a Hawks defender instead of his own in the end zone.

Timpview got another chance as Foketi’s first interception off Dana came a couple of plays into Alta’s drive. Simpson kicked an 18-yard field goal to put the Thunderbirds up 13-7 at the half.

Dana found Engstrom for a 56-yard touchdown pass for a 14-13 Hawks lead five minutes into the third.

Another opportunity missed by Timpview happened after a 60-yard catch by Rowan Reay off a Biggs pass. Raider Damuni caught a 24-yard pass in the end zone, but a penalty flag was thrown and offensive pass interference was called on Damuni. The Thunderbirds turned the ball over on downs late in the third.

Alta followed with a productive drive as Donovan Spillers caught a 14-yard pass. Koleaki Afu found room for a 13-yard run, and McCoy Didericksen cought a pass for a 16-yard gain to the 5. Afu rushed for 4 yards but stopped at the 1. On a third-down play, Dana tried a QB sneak and was stopped by the Thunderbirds' defense. Alta settled for a Jett Sollis field goal to put the Hawks up 17-13 as the third quarter ended.

Timpview (1-1, 4-2) will next face Brighton on Oct. 6 at home. Alta will host Jordan the same day.