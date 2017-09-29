Well, last week we played pretty good. Now, we are right where we need to be.

WEST JORDAN — The West Jordan Jaguars were poised to make a run at the Region 3 title and the upcoming 5A state playoffs. Instead, it was the Herriman Mustangs who moved into contention.

Maeakafa Leakehe rushed for 125 yards Friday night and the Herriman defense dominated the second half as the Mustangs overwhelmed the home team and captured a 27-9 victory.

“That was Herriman football,” was the first words out of the mouth of coach Dustin Pearce.

After an 0-4 start playing probably the toughest schedule in all of Utah high school football, Herriman played its best game of the season.

“Well, last week we played pretty good,” Pearce said, recalling the Mustangs’ 14-10 loss to second-ranked East. “Now, we are right where we need to be.”

The Mustangs improved to 2-5 overall and 2-1 in region action. They rallied from a 9-0 first-quarter deficit and won convincingly, despite losing three fumbles.

Junior quarterback Blake Freeland was not responsible for those turnovers. He passed for one touchdown and rushed for another – a 6-yard run with just over a minute left that clinched the win. Steven Blanco also played a role, kicking two field goals, including a 33-yarder to end the half to give Herriman its first lead.

The second half was never in doubt. The Mustangs ran the ball at will, using Leakehe and McCall Morris, who added 81 yards on 17 carries. Herriman controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball as well as time of possession.

“We played right into their hands,” said West Jordan coach Mike Meifu, whose team dropped to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in region.

It wasn’t that way at first. Following West Jordan’s first possession, which netted one first down, Herriman muffed the punt and the Jags' Dallas Brown recovered and rambled 25 yards for a score.

Ngana Leakehe blocked the ensuing extra point, but another the Jags got another break when Herriman fumbled, resulting in a short field and another West Jordan score — a 30-yard field by Harley Walker.

But that was the last of West Jordan’s highlights. The Jaguars were held to 93 total yards.

“It’s back to the drawing board,” said Meifu. “We have to regroup and get ready for next week.”

Herriman amassed 294 yards and most of that came in the second half when its offense ran more than twice as many plays as West Jordan and scored touchdowns on its final two drives.

“It feels good to be on this side (of the score),” Pearce said.

Bruce Smith grew up in Boise, Idaho, and is a longtime newspaper sports writer. He writes primarily high-school sports articles for the Deseret News.