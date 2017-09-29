LOGAN — During the recent history of the BYU-Utah State series, quarterbacks have gone down with injuries at an alarming rate.

Three times (2012, 2014 and 2016) former Cougar quarterback Taysom Hill suffered season-ending injuries against the Aggies. Former USU quarterback Chuckie Keeton suffered a season-ending injury against BYU in 2013.

In the second quarter Friday night at Maverik Stadium, Cougar quarterback Beau Hoge sustained an undisclosed injury against the Aggies. His status is unknown.

“All I know he wasn’t able to return,” said coach Kalani Sitake. “We’ll see what the prognosis is for him coming back.”

Hoge completed 5 of 9 passes for 95 yards with two touchdowns and an interception before going down. He was replaced by Koy Detmer Jr., while Austin Kafentzis also took snaps on a night that saw BYU turn the ball over six times.

Koy Detmer made his season debut with less than 11 minutes remaining in the second quarter. He completed 6 of 12 passes for 79 yards and two interceptions.

The loss of Hoge was a major factor in the game.

“He played really well at the beginning,” wide receiver Beau Tanner said. “We always have the mentality of next man up. I hope he’s doing well and will have him back soon. Koy will have to step up for now.”

Kafentzis entered the game with 3:20 left in the third quarter. He ran three times for 16 yards and had a fumble.