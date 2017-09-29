BYU women's soccer fell early and couldn't come back in a 2-1 loss against San Diego on Friday night at South Field.

"I thought we had a lot of good looks," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "I'm really pleased with the way we played. This team has battled. We're resilient, and we'll bounce back."

For the Cougars (3-5-3, 0-1), it was the first home loss in a West Coast Conference game since 2011. That defeat also came against the Toreros (3-8, 1-0), who hadn't beaten BYU since until Friday.

San Diego scored in the fifth minute when Kelsi Dantu headed Tara Meier's corner kick. Dantu's attempt deflected off BYU defender Taylor Isom for an own goal and a 1-0 Torero lead.

The advantage doubled for San Diego in the 23rd minute when a free kick was batted around inside the Cougar box. Courtney Coate took advantage and struck the ball past Cougar goalkeeper Hannah Clark to put the Toreros up 2-0.

At the half, San Diego led 2-0 despite BYU's 10-2 shot advantage.

Elise Flake netted BYU's first and only goal of the game on a penalty kick in the 79th minute. She knocked it just inside the left post after a Torero handball to cut the deficit to 2-1.

But the Cougars couldn't score again as they fell 2-1. The loss came despite BYU's 31 shots, compared to six for San Diego.

Sabrina Macias replaced Clark in the second half as the Cougars' keeper.

BYU continues WCC action next week when it takes on Saint Mary's at South Field on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on BYUtv, with radio broadcasts on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143) and ESPN 960 AM.