Dixie State’s women’s volleyball team opened its three-match homestand on the right foot as the Trailblazers posted a 3-0 sweep of Holy Names on Friday night in Pacific West Conference action at the DSU Student Activities Center.

The Trailblazers (4-8, 2-2 PacWest) opened the match with a 25-19 set one victory, then began the second frame with a 9-2 run on their way to a convincing 25-12 win to go up 2-0 in the match.

HNU (0-14, 0-5 PacWest) would not go away quietly in set three as the Hawks jumped out to a quick 6-1 advantage, but DSU answered with a 9-2 run to wrestle the lead away at 10-8. The Trailblazers never looked back from there as DSU outscored Holy Names, 15-6, the rest of the way to close out the match with a 25-14 set win.

Dixie State combined to hit a season-high .280 in the match, including a .394 clip in the deciding third set. Junior Hannah Doonan led the Trailblazers with nine kills, while junior Kayla Chapman collected eight kills with a .571 hitting percentage to go along with three total blocks.

DSU’s defense held HNU to an opponent-season low .031 hitting percentage and forced 18 Hawk hitting errors. Junior libero Sid Brandon led the defense with a game-high 19 digs.

The Trailblazers will quickly turn around to host Dominican in another PacWest match Saturday at noon at the DSU SAC.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.