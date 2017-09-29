Up to this point, this is my favorite team that I’ve coached in terms of everybody being engaged and wanting the right thing.

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s one of Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak’s favorite days of the year. The Utes held their first practice in preparation for the 2017-18 season Friday at the Huntsman Basketball Facility.

“Our focus right now is to try to put these guys in positions where they can be successful,” Krystkowiak said. “We’ve got six weeks to sort some of it out.”

Utah’s annual “Night with the Runnin’ Utes” is set for Oct. 17. An exhibition game with Montana Tech is slated for Nov. 1 with the non-conference opener against Prairie View A&M scheduled for Nov. 10. The Utes start Pac-12 play Dec. 29 at Oregon.

Utah enters the upcoming campaign without four of last year’s top six scorers. First-team all-conference honoree Kyle Kuzma (16.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg) has moved on to the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers leaving a major void. Other departures include guard Lorenzo Bonam (12.5 ppg), who graduated, as well as Devon Daniels (9.9 ppg) and JoJo Zamora (6.9 ppg).

This year’s squad, which bonded during a European tour over the summer, features a blend of returnees and newcomers.

Senior forward David Collette (13.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and junior guard Sedrick Barefield (9.0 ppg) played key roles on a team that went 20-12 last season. They joined the team after the first semester and helped Utah finish fourth in the Pac-12 and each the NIT.

Other returning contributors include senior guard/forward Gabe Bealer, senior forward Tyler Rawson, junior guard Parker Van Dyke and sophomore forward/center Jayce Johnson.

The new Utes include guard Justin Bibbins, a graduate transfer from Long Beach State, as well as highly-touted freshman forwards Chris Seeley and Donnie Tillman.

“Up to this point, this is my favorite team that I’ve coached in terms of everybody being engaged and wanting the right thing,” said Krystkowiak, who is entering his seventh season at the helm. “I realize we don’t cut down nets when you’re the all-good guy team, but it truly has been fun to come and coach them.”

Guards Jake Connor, Kolbe Caldwell, Nate Duda, Beau Rydalch, Devante Doutrive, Brooks King and Christian Popoola round out the roster, along with forwards Jakob Jokl and Marc Reininger.

“I know the coaches are excited. All the players are excited for a big year,” Bibbins said. “And this year should be something special.”

Barefield noted the team plays well together, unselfishly, and that has made everyone comfortable. He said nobody cares who scores and everyone is making an extra pass.

“It’s just a real good group of guys,” Barefield said.

Collette predicts that the Utes will have a really good team this season.

“Obviously, like always,” he noted. “We have a lot of good guys. We have the right tools that we need. The right talent, good attitudes and most importantly the right coaches to help us get through the season.”

Freshmen like Tillman feel a similar vibe. Tillman called it a great situation and added that everyone is like brothers.

“It’s a great family here,” Tillman. “We’re all working hard for one goal and that’s the Pac-12 championship.”

Moving on without a player like Kuzma, though, will be a challenge. Seeley is hopeful to fill the gap after redshirting last season.

“I’m going to try my best to produce as much as he could,” Seeley said.

Johnson is also determined to do his part, especially on the boards where his goal is to reach double-digit rebounding every game. Johnson said he’s improved his craft and his conditioning in the offseason.

“I think guys have stepped up,” Van Dyke said. “One guy leaves, another guy has got to come and take his spot.”

Van Dyke added that the Utes have got the tools to replace the good players they’ve lost.

It’s a common theme with the team as practice opens.

“Going over to Europe was a great headstart for us in building our chemistry and just being together,” Rawson said.”We really did a good job over there of bonding. It’s kind of been a progression since then and a lot of good things have worked out. We look forward to what we’ve got this year.”

2017-18 Utah men’s basketball roster

SENIORS: G/F Gabe Bealer, G Justin Bibbins, F David Collette, F Tyler Rawson

JUNIORS: G Sedrick Barefield, G Jake Connor, G Parker Van Dyke

SOPHOMORES: G Kolbe Caldwell, G Nate Duda, F/C Jayce Johnson, F Jakob Jokl, F Marc Reininger, G Beau Rydalch

FRESHMEN: G Devante Doutrive, G Brooks King, G Christian Popoola, F Chris Seeley, F Donnie Tillman

