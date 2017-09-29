From pregame shouting matches to caffeine, here's some of the best of BYU vs Utah State on Twitter:

Cougars and Aggies exchange words before the game

Things got a bit chippy as BYU and Utah State players exchanged words before the game began

Players from both teams confronted each other during warm-ups. See who was involved and what the analysts think about it. @byutvsports pic.twitter.com/5PBdiDfFhL — BYUtv Sports (@byutvsports) September 29, 2017

BYU & Utah State just had a small yelling, light shoving situation on the field in warmups. It's a rivalry, I guess. — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) September 29, 2017

Kalani on pregame verbal jousting: ”If they’re gonna keep poking at us, they might’ve awoken the beast, and so I hope that happens tonight.” — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) September 29, 2017

Utah State honors former Aggie LaVell Edwards

The Cougars have been wearing a special patch honoring legendary coach LaVell Edwards. Utah State also honored Edwards with a helmet decal as he was an Aggie as a player:

Tonight we will be wearing a special helmet decal in remembrance of former Aggie Lavell Edwards. Edwards played for Utah State from 1949-51. pic.twitter.com/4Id2vbyGCA — USU Football (@USUFootball) September 29, 2017

Both teams will be honoring Lavell Edwards in tonight's game. Lavell played at Utah State from 1949-51 #Legend #BYUvsUSU #byutvsports pic.twitter.com/GAIZzMbc6U — BYUtv Sports (@byutvsports) September 29, 2017

The Old Wagon Wheel

College football's rivalries have some fine trophies, and the Old Wagon Wheel is no different.

Who is ready for the battle of the Old Wagon Wheel? @USUFootball takes on @BYUfootball tonight at 8 PM ET on CBSSN. pic.twitter.com/WfpvSs67Pb — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 29, 2017

This guy should look forward to another year in Provo..#GoCougs #BeatUSU pic.twitter.com/HI03X3gO2i — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) September 29, 2017

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| _

┻┳| •.•)We're gettin the wheel back

┳┻|⊂ﾉ #BeatBYU

┻┳| — The USU Hurd (@usuHURD) September 28, 2017

You guys can just have it. It's just taking up space at our place and you might literally be able to use it. https://t.co/lIjmAiFSM5 — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) September 29, 2017

It's the caffeine...

BYU scored again the Coca-Cola is working — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) September 30, 2017

Look at this catch by Beau Tanner! BYU is heavily caffeinated! pic.twitter.com/f0JY0FOFk4 — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) September 30, 2017

Caffeine + play only meetings = TD’s #FACT — Michael Alisa (@MichaelAlisa42) September 30, 2017

First game after caffeine was made available on #BYU's campus. This doesn't feel like a coincidence folks. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2017

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.