From pregame shouting matches to caffeine, here's some of the best of BYU vs Utah State on Twitter:
Cougars and Aggies exchange words before the game
Things got a bit chippy as BYU and Utah State players exchanged words before the game began
Utah State honors former Aggie LaVell Edwards
The Cougars have been wearing a special patch honoring legendary coach LaVell Edwards. Utah State also honored Edwards with a helmet decal as he was an Aggie as a player:
The Old Wagon Wheel
College football's rivalries have some fine trophies, and the Old Wagon Wheel is no different.
It's the caffeine...
