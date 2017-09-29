1 of 24
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) lays on the field with teammates Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Beau Tanner (33) and Brigham Young Cougars tight end Tanner Balderree (88) trying to help as BYU and USU play at Maverik Stadium in Logan Utah on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
LIVE EVENT Quarter
USU
27
BYU
21
LOGAN — After a wild second quarter, the Utah State Aggies lead the BYU Cougars, 24-21. Beau Hoge, who started for the Cougars at quarterback for the second straight week, left the game in the second stanza and will not return. Koy Detmer Jr. replaced him.

After a rather tame first quarter that ended with the teams tied at 7, BYU opened up a 21-7 lead in the second. The Aggies then had a field goal attempt blocked by Corbin Kaufusi, but Hoge threw an interception that Jalen Davis returned for a touchdown on the ensuing drive to make it 21-14.

With 1:11 left before halftime, Utah State quarterback Kent Myers found Ron'Quavion Tarver for a touchdown to tie things up. The Aggies then got the ball back on a short field with 33 seconds left and this time connected on a field goal attempt.

