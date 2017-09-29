LOGAN — After a wild second quarter, the Utah State Aggies lead the BYU Cougars, 24-21. Beau Hoge, who started for the Cougars at quarterback for the second straight week, left the game in the second stanza and will not return. Koy Detmer Jr. replaced him.

After a rather tame first quarter that ended with the teams tied at 7, BYU opened up a 21-7 lead in the second. The Aggies then had a field goal attempt blocked by Corbin Kaufusi, but Hoge threw an interception that Jalen Davis returned for a touchdown on the ensuing drive to make it 21-14.

With 1:11 left before halftime, Utah State quarterback Kent Myers found Ron'Quavion Tarver for a touchdown to tie things up. The Aggies then got the ball back on a short field with 33 seconds left and this time connected on a field goal attempt.